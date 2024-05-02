While Max Verstappen would have “preferred” Adrian Newey to stay with Red Bull, he also encouraged him to do what is best for him, with what that is now clear.

Newey has been hailed as a critical factor behind Red Bull’s dominance in Formula 1’s ground effect era, the team already looking well set to claim a third successive title double in F1 2024, with Verstappen leading the Drivers’ Championship in his hunt for a fourth World Championship on the trot.

Max Verstappen told Adrian Newey ‘do what best for yourself’

Having designed title-winning machinery for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, Newey’s legacy is cemented as one of the greatest designers Formula 1 has ever seen, though his Red Bull story now has its end date as he prepares to exit “after the first quarter of 2025”. His Red Bull F1 involvement is though already over.

And while his departure does not represent good news for Verstappen, the Dutchman revealed that he encouraged Newey to make the best decision for himself and his family, describing Formula 1 as a “shark tank”.

Speaking to Sky F1, Verstappen said: “I would have preferred of course Adrian to stay, but at the end of the day also, and that’s what I also said to Adrian, ‘You have to do what you think is best for yourself. Because at the end of the day, F1 is a bit of a shark tank, you know.

“‘And I think it’s very important that you do think about yourself, that you make the right decision for yourself and your family’.

“So I also don’t blame him, like if someone wants to leave, you go and pursue other goals or things in life. So that’s absolutely fine.”

Newey’s F1 story may not be over just yet though, with the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin linked with a move to acquire his services.

And Lewis Hamilton, who will swap Mercedes for Ferrari come 2025, would “very much” like Newey to join him at Ferrari.

Asked by media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix how much he would like Newey to follow him to Ferrari, Hamilton replied: “Very much.

“Adrian’s got such a great history, track record and has just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has and I think he would be an amazing addition.

“I think they’ve already got a great team. They’re already making huge progress, strides forwards. Their car is quicker this year. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him.

“If I was to do a list of people that I’d love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top of it.”

Verstappen will look to maintain his undefeated record with a third Miami victory this weekend.

