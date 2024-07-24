Max Verstappen ‘really angry’ as Helmut Marko addresses Red Bull exit speculation

Helmut Marko admitted Max Verstappen was “really angry” after the Hungarian Grand Prix at the weekend, and said Red Bull’s task is to improve their car so he has no reason to “think about changing” teams.

Verstappen finished fifth to go three consecutive races without victory for the first time since the tail end of the 2021 season, with the three-time World Champion having aired his frustrations over team radio throughout the race on Sunday.

Helmut Marko admits Max Verstappen ‘really angry’ after Hungary frustrations

Verstappen admitted after the race he felt frustrated by the strategy selection of his team and by how the RB20 felt to drive throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix, colliding with Lewis Hamilton with Turn 1 on his way to fifth place at the weekend.

While Verstappen defiantly said to any critics that they could “all f*** off” after a late-night sim session the night before the race, still holding a healthy 76-point World Championship lead, Marko acknowledged the Dutch driver was not in the best mood after events at the Hungaroring.

“Max is really angry,” Marko told F1-Insider in the wake of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“We now have to make sure that his mood improves again. Our car has to improve again. Unfortunately, the updates didn’t work the way we wanted them to.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

👉 Petulant, emotional, and brilliant: We need to talk about ‘Mad Max’ Verstappen

👉 The F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings without Max Verstappen

Marko’s own future with Red Bull Racing has been clarified recently, with PlanetF1.com understanding he has made his commitment clear to Red Bull Racing until at least the end of 2026, in a move that unblurs the lines between his deal with Red Bull GmbH, Red Bull’s parent company, to whom he officially reports, and their racing team.

It was also understood that Verstappen’s future may have potentially been tied to that of the Red Bull senior advisor, with the rumoured contract clause that may have allowed the Dutchman’s departure in the event of Marko leaving now having been nullified as a result of this fresh commitment.

As a result, Marko told F1-Insider he understands the team’s main task is to provide him with a car he can trust again to propel him to victories.

“Now it’s all about improving the car again and giving Max a good feeling,” he said.

“Then he will no longer have any reason to think about changing. Things will calm down again.

“He is the best driver in Formula 1, he makes the difference. He also knows that we know that.”

Read next: Aeroscreen: The life-saving IndyCar technology that was rejected by Formula 1