It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest key talking points from the Spanish Grand Prix, and where oh were do we start.

Naturally, the key talking point is Verstappen‘s controversial collision with Russell, one which Verstappen has now admitted to instigating out of “frustration”, with his telemetry data highlighting a pivotal full-throttle burst ahead of hitting Russell’s Mercedes. All this and more, so let’s dive into the action.

Max Verstappen issues statement on ‘not right’ Russell incident

Verstappen and Russell came to blows at Turn 5 late in the Spanish GP, Verstappen seemingly opening the door for Russell to take over P4 – as instructed to allow by Red Bull after Verstappen was bumped off at Turn 1 by Russell and returned to the track ahead – but Verstappen would move right and hit Russell on the outside.

Fortunately both drivers continued, with Verstappen receiving a 10-second penalty and three Super Licence penalty points. Following the race, Verstappen took to social media and admitted that his move on Russell was “not right and shouldn’t have happened.”

Max Verstappen apology unearthed as Horner issues statement

Verstappen would go a step further by issuing an apology internally to Red Bull.

That is the reveal made by team principal Christian Horner, who said that their reigning four-time World Champion “apologised in the debrief for his incident with Russell”.

Verstappen’s smoking gun revealed in telemetry data analysis

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Verstappen was remaining tight-lipped over whether his collision with Russell was an intentional act, one which saw him drop to P10 after his penalty was applied.

And analysis from PlanetF1.com’s resident data specialist Uros Radovanovic highlighted that Verstappen slowed and handed the position back to Russell, only to immediately hit the throttle and lunge towards the Mercedes.

Nico Rosberg’s DQ call draws Horner response

Reacting to the incident live on Sky F1 commentary duties, 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg called for Verstappen to be shown the “black flag” after hitting Russell, which would have signalled his disqualification from the Spanish Grand Prix.

Horner argued that Rosberg is “quite sensational” in his commentary, and so was not having any of that one.

Aston Martin respond to claim Stroll ‘lost his temper’

Just hours before Lance Stroll’s withdrawal from the Spanish Grand Prix was announced, the Canadian racer “lost his temper” after exiting qualifying – according to the BBC – leading to “broken things in the garage” and team members subjected to “swearing”.

The idea that Stroll’s injuries had been exacerbated by his actions was shut down by Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack.

