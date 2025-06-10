Max Verstappen will be keeping a close eye on Aston Martin in F1 2026 as he is “excited” to see what they can produce with Adrian Newey on their side.

That season ahead will represent the first key milestone for Newey and Aston Martin – the F1 design guru having started work in March following his Red Bull departure – with F1 2026 to herald the introduction of new chassis and engine regulations, carrying with them the potential for a major shake up in the pecking order.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Newey has not been focused on the current Aston Martin car, with the team instead letting him loose on their F1 2026 design, one which will be powered by a Honda engine as the Japanese manufacturer conclude their Red Bull alliance which has produced four Drivers’ and two Constructors’ titles.

Newey was trackside with Aston Martin for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix, where PlanetF1.com’s on-the-ground reporter Thomas Maher snapped him taking a long look at Oscar Piastri’s championship-leading McLaren MCL39 on the grid.

Newey has made an impressive first impression on Aston Martin’s two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, and Verstappen – whose four title-winning Red Bull’s benefitted from Newey’s design inputs – is “excited” to see what the future holds for Aston Martin.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the Spanish Grand Prix about Newey and Aston Martin, Verstappen said: “It just reminds me of how he was with us when I see him in the garage there.

“But honestly, there’s no point anymore to think about it. Adrian is not with us anymore.

“We have a lot of respect still for Adrian – or at least I have a lot of respect for Adrian. He’s a great person also, besides all the success that he has had with our team as well.

“Now to see him in green, of course, is a little bit different, but I’m happy for him. I hope he’s happy. That’s the most important at the end of the day. And I’m sure that he will contribute to their success.

“I’m excited to see what they can do next year, when I think he’s finally fully involved.”

Verstappen has on more than one occasion been linked with a future move to Aston Martin, with a rumour in April claiming the team were preparing a $300million offer for the reigning four-time World Champion.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com in response to the claims, however, Aston Martin insisted that they remain fully committed to their existing driver pairing of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

An Aston Martin spokesperson said: “It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car.

“When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

Newey himself recently ruled out a move for Newey until Aston Martin can prove that they can provide a race-winning car.

He told the PA news agency: “Max is clearly a phenomenal talent and he’s a supreme competitor.

“Part of that means that Max likes to break things down to a simple equation if you like and that is, in this particular case, choosing a team that he believes will deliver the fastest car.

“So if we’re to ever attract Max, the first thing we have to do is make a fast car.

“There’s no point in pipe-dreaming about anything else for now.”

With Newey arriving as part of owner Lawrence Stroll’s extensive investment into the Aston Martin team, which also funded a new factory and windtunnel, the Silverstone-based squad are looking to trigger a significant improvement in results having been absent from the podium since 2023.

