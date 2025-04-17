The Formula 1 world is abuzz with speculations about what Max Verstappen could potentially do next if he wants to leave Red Bull. Pundits have linked his future with moves to the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and even Aston Martin.

Is the Aston move likely? Current driver Fernando Alonso might be flattered by the suggestion that the team is a worthy home for the four-time champion — but he just doesn’t think the move will is likely.

Max Verstappen move to Aston is ‘very unlikely’

As Red Bull Racing continues to suffer from sub-optimal performances and an ill-handling car, all eyes have turned to Max Verstappen.

The driver who won four consecutive World Championships is now facing down the very real possibility that he may lose his grasp on F1, which has prompted pundits to wonder if a team swap is in the cards.

Verstappen’s name has been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari, but Aston Martin has also emerged as a potential contender thanks to the team’s swap to Honda power in 2026 and its signing of former Red Bull designer Adrian Newey.

With Lawrence Stroll at the helm of Aston ownership and his son Lance behind the wheel, Fernando Alonso has now been left to face questions about his future in the build-up to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 43-year-old Spaniard has inked a contract extension that will see him racing with Aston through the conclusion of 2026, but already journalists are wondering if he sees Verstappen as a threat.

“I don’t think so,” Alonso admitted. “I have a contract for next year, but I see the rumours.”

While he’s not concerned about his future with the team, Alonso did note that Verstappen’s rumoured links to the team can be seen as quite flattering.

“Very good for the team, as you said before, the World Champion is sometimes linked with some other teams in a possible departure from Red Bull, and the teams that they are commenting are Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari,” Alonso added.

“So this shows the project that we are in and the future that this team has.

“And as I said, even last year, when I extended the contract, I said that I will drive for as long as I feel fast, and I feel competitive, and the team needs be behind the wheel, but my contract is much longer than my racing career.

“So I will stay with this team for many, many years in a different role, and if that means we can win a World Championship even when I’m not behind the wheel, I will still feel very proud of the project.”

Pressed on whether or not he’d welcome Verstappen to Aston as his teammate, Alonso replied, “Yes, but that’s unlikely to happen. Very unlikely.”

This particular line of questioning opened up the ability for the two-time champion to reflect on his initial bet on Aston Martin back in 2023.

“You make your choices, and when I left Alpine, I thought that I will not fight for a World Championship in Alpine,” he said.

“They may do in the future or in the short term future, because I don’t have a long-term future, I will not race forever.

“So in the period of my racing career is active, at that time I thought Aston Martin was a better place.

“I did enjoy 2023 being competitive, and I do enjoy now the process that we are in and the building of this team of the future that I sometimes say, we are not the team of the present, and that’s what I would like to have because in the future, I don’t know if I will be, as I said, behind the wheel.

“But I will do my best to help Aston to achieve the best results as soon as possible.”

How long will Alonso race? Until he’s 45? 50?

“Not at 50, but I don’t know,” he explained.

“That’s why we kept open the possibility.”

The Spaniard stated that he extended his contract through 2026 because he wanted “to experience the 2026 rules, and Honda coming to the team, and having then the surprise that Adrian [Newey] was joining a few months after that.”

However, he said that he can’t guarantee he’ll still have motivation beyond that point, which would “compromise the team.”

“So we said, let’s do it until the end of ’26 and from then on, I think I have an incredible relationship with Lawrence and with Lance.

“We can sit and talk honestly between all of us and check what is best for the team, and I will always be in a position to help the team with whatever they need.

“If he’s behind the wheel, I will extend the contract if they think that way and I feel motivated.

“If he’s in another position or I don’t feel fast enough, I will raise my hand.”

