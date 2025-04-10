Max Verstappen needn’t worry about courting a penalty points ban or even one for swearing, with Helmet Marko revealing ‘Mini Verstappen-Piquet’ will – at least by numbers – arrive in the gap between Miami and Imola.

But as every parent knows, children have their own timing for everything.

‘Mini Verstappen-Piquet’ is on the way

Last year, Verstappen announced that he and his long-time partner Kelly Piquet are expecting a baby.

Although they have not revealed the gender, eagle-eyes on social media believe it is a girl after Piquet’s baby shower, which was held on Verstappen’s ‘Unleash The Lion’ yacht, showed colours of pink with green.

All the four-time World Champion has said of his growing family is: “It’s super exciting.

“Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up already for like four years. Which has been also really, really nice.”

Penelope, who is Piquet’s daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, is Verstappen’s “bonus” daughter.

But while he did hint last year that with eight penalty points on his Super Licence he may court a ban to ensure he’s off when his child is born, or even drop a few F-bombs to earn an FIA suspension, the good news is – if the baby adheres to the timeframe – he won’t have to do that.

According to Red Bull motorsport advisor, ‘Mini Verstappen-Piquet’ is due in the gap between the Miami Grand Prix and the Emilia Romagna race.

“The date of birth does not overlap with any of Max’s racing activities and is scheduled for early May,” Marko told Krone Zeitung.

The publication puts the date as May 6.

The great news for Verstappen, who has a private plane, is that if the baby adheres to the date (and mothers around the world laughed), he’ll be home in time to support Kelly and his growing family.

But if the baby arrives early, well, that’s the life of a Formula 1 driver.

“Anything is possible,” Verstappen conceded last year, “but in F1 that [paternity leave] doesn’t exist. You cannot take two months off.

“If it happens, it happens. There’s nothing I can do about it.

“Unfortunately, F1 drivers don’t get time off, but at the same time I’m also not the one that is giving birth.”

Marko, meanwhile, has been bestowed with the unofficial great-granddad title for ‘Mini Verstappen-Piquet’, Jos Verstappen revealing he had the conversation with the 81-year-old last year.

But the one thing neither he nor Marko would commit to, a future in Formula 1 race for the baby.

“He has accepted the idea of becoming a ‘great-grandfather’ with goodwill,” he told F1 Insider last year. “We talked about it at length at the last race in Abu Dhabi.

“But there has been no talk of a Red Bull future. First we have to see whether it will be a boy or a girl.”

