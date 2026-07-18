Max Verstappen said that the F1 2026 rules have turned the Belgian Grand Prix circuit into “a different Spa,” biting his tongue in case “someone will shoot me outside the door.”

The alarm was raised by Fernando Alonso going into the Belgian Grand Prix. He warned that Sector 2 at Spa could need to be driven without deployment. Verstappen said this proved to be the case, meaning “Formula 3” power met F1 downforce. His “shoot me” comment turned heads, as Verstappen refused to revisit his critical nature towards these regulations from earlier in the year.

Max Verstappen: ‘Probably someone will shoot me’

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Verstappen emerged as arguably the fiercest early critic of the F1 2026 regulations, featuring a near 50/50 split of electrical and internal combustion engine power.

While the FIA took steps to address concerns over the impact of battery harvesting/deployment, Spa-Francorchamps was always earmarked as one of the most challenging venues for these rules, considering the track’s straights, high-speed sweeping corners and lack of heavy braking zones.

Verstappen made the front row at the Belgian GP, but speaking in the post-qualifying press conference, gave a blunt assessment of driving Spa in F1 2026. Alonso’s fear was confirmed.

At least, Verstappen began in a blunt tone, making a comparison to F3 cars, before reining it in.

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“For most of Sector 2, you run just on the engine,” said Verstappen. “So, what is that, 450, 500 horsepower, something like that, which is less or more or less what a Formula 3 car has, but with F1 downforce.

“So you can imagine, of course, that that is not very exciting to drive.

“But honestly, I don’t want to sit here and complain again, because probably someone will shoot me outside the door.

“But, like I said before, I’m mentally just adjusting to it, and I’m trying to make the best out of it. Even though, of course, it’s not what I like, not what I love to do in Formula 1.

“But I can also sit at home and drive nothing, but that also doesn’t do anything. So I’m just trying my best.”

Under particular scrutiny this year has been Spa’s iconic Pouhon corner. It poses one of the biggest driver tests on the calendar with its high-speed left sweeps.

Or it did.

Belgian GP polesitter Kimi Antonelli, Verstappen and Lando Norris were all asked about the Pouhon experience in F1 2026 machinery.

“From the apex afterwards, we had no deployment. It was flat all the way. It was not like last year,” said Antonelli.

Verstappen claimed: “It’s not only Pouhon, it’s the whole track. It’s a different Spa, but I mentally readjust to it.”

Norris added that Pouhon is “not a corner anymore. It was easy flat.”

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