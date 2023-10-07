Max Verstappen makes bold claim about latest title after sealing third crown

Max Verstappen has said his third World Championship is the “best” of the lot, after sealing a third consecutive crown in the Qatar Sprint on Saturday.

A crash for Sergio Perez was enough to see the Red Bull driver over the line in the Drivers’ standings, but a P2 finish behind Oscar Piastri at Lusail made sure of his status as the 2023 World Champion with multiple races to spare.

Having won 13 of the 16 races this season, Verstappen explained that this year’s “consistency” is what has made this year stand apart from the others.

Max Verstappen: ‘This one is the best one’

After taking time to digest his third consecutive World Championship, joining only Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in such an achievement, he was asked about how it stands up to his previous titles.

After taking a moment, the Dutchman said his 2023 success is at the top of the tree.

“This one is the best one,” Verstappen told the post-sprint press conference when asked where his third title ranks among his previous successes.

“I think the first one was the most emotional one because that’s when your dreams are fulfilled in F1, but this one definitely has been my best year [with] consecutive wins and stuff like that.

“The car itself has been probably in the best shape as well, so for me this one is probably [what] I’m the most proud of in a way, because of consistency.”

He joins an elite list of drivers to have won three titles, and upon reflection, Verstappen believes that the bond he shares with his Red Bull team is more important than what happens on the track from his perspective.

Even though he has it within him to win more titles, he said he has already won much more than he even thought was possible in Formula 1.

“I mean, of course it sounds great,” he said of his three-time World Champion status.

“It’s something I never even dreamed of. It’s of course a very proud moment for myself, for my family.

“I think everyone within the team I’m working with, to be able to experience all of this together, it’s amazing.

“I said it on the radio already on the in-lap, of course, we talk about performance and you can always thank the team for that, but I also find the whole atmosphere and how much I enjoy working with all these people, I find that probably even more important.

“It’s very important to come to the track and know that you have nice people to work with.”

