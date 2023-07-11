Max Verstappen admits he ‘can’t be bothered’ with Brad Pitt’s F1 movie

Max Verstappen “can’t be bothered” with all the hullabaloo of Brad Pitt shooting a Formula 1 movie with filming having begun at Silverstone.

The Hollywood superstar was in action at the British Grand Prix weekend where a full garage was set up for his fictional ‘APXGP’ team with that made to look like the 11th team on the grid.

In a bid to keep it as real as possible, Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris even lined up with the drivers for the national anthem with the APXGP car, a modified Formula 2 machine, taking up position at the very back of the grid as the cars took their places for the formation lap.

Max Verstappen: ‘I’m actually not that much into it’

It created a lot of excitement in the paddock, not only for the fans who got to see Pitt, a few autographs and a selfies in the mix, but also the drivers.

But at least one of the drivers wasn’t bothered by all the antics.

“I think they’re going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff,” Verstappen said as per the Mirror.

“I completely can’t be bothered with this.

“In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won’t all be real. But I think it’s all fine. I’m actually not that much into it.”

Pitt’s movie, reportedly titled ‘Apex’, will see the Hollywood star play the role of Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 race driver who returns to the grid for one last season to guide rookie driver Joshua Pearce.

Co-produced by seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, the movie will be directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Pitt surprised the drivers when he arrived at their drivers’ briefing at the British track with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly posting a selfie with Pitt, alongside Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

“I must say it’s not every day you get the chance to see Brad Pitt,” said Gasly. “We got the chance to meet him and they introduced themselves and the movie. It was definitely a special moment.

“Apart from the drivers’ briefing and sitting right in front of Brad Pitt, everything kind of felt normal. So, on my side, I will say it has changed nothing.”

