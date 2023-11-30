Key member of Max Verstappen team leaves with emotional farewell message

Max Verstappen’s performance coach Bradley Scanes bid an emotional goodbye to the three-time World Champion on social media.

Verstappen utterly dominated the competition in F1 2023, claiming a sensational 19 wins across the 22 grands prix held as he strolled to a third World Championship title in as many seasons.

Red Bull meanwhile claimed the Constructors’ title, both team and driver securing their respective crowns by more than double the points of their nearest challengers, Sergio Perez and Mercedes respectively.

Bradley Scanes says goodbye to Max Verstappen

But, Verstappen has now bid farewell to a key ally in rise to F1 dominance, that being his performance coach Scanes, who has been with Verstappen in that role across his three World title-winning campaigns, during which 46 grand prix victories were claimed.

It is safe to say that the pair part on very good terms, and as Abu Dhabi brought the curtain down on F1 2023 and this partnership, Scanes took to social media to deliver a parting message to his “great friend” Max Verstappen.

In a caption accompanying a photo of their embrace, Scanes posted: “4 years. 368 flights. 3 World Championships. 1 great friend.

“I’m going to miss you mate. We pushed. We had fun. We won. We accepted nothing less.

“Maybe I added a few percent here and there but you keep doing you my friend, this is just part of your magical story. Thank you for being part of mine.”

Verstappen races on in Formula 1 as he searches for a fourth World Championship in F1 2024, an achievement which would see him match Sebastian Vettel’s run, who claimed his four titles with Red Bull in consecutive seasons from 2010-13.

And Verstappen has wasted no time in finding a new performance coach, reportedly snatching away Carlos Sainz’s long-serving ally Rupert Manwaring.

