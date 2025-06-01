Max Verstappen said he “will bring the tissues” for George Russell after the two once again clashed on track.

The final moments of the Barcelona race saw Verstappen crash into Russell despite being told to let him pass and the Dutchman was in no mood to hear the Mercedes driver’s complaints.

Max Verstappen issues George Russell comment after Spanish GP

A nightmare restart saw Verstappen lose P3 to Charles Leclerc before having to fend off George Russell as they approached Turn 1.

Russell looked to have got ahead but had a snap of oversteer saw him make contact with Verstappen, who cut through the run-off area and maintained fourth place.

When the Red Bull driver was then told to give the spot to Russell, he was furious over the radio.

Appearing to yield to team orders, Verstappen slowed into the entry in Turn 5, suggesting he would let Russell pass, but then quickly accelerated and crashed into him.

The stewards hit Verstappen with a 10-second penalty, pushing him down to P10, but crucially have slapped him with three penalty points, leaving him just one away from a race ban.

Having been told that Russell said he was “worried for young kids watching,” Verstappen responded sarcastically.

“Well, I’ll bring some tissues next time,” he said. “He has his view, I have my view. It’s better to just focus on the race which I think was quite okay.”

Having been put on a three-stop strategy, Verstappen looked on course to at least challenge Lando Norris for P2, but a late Safety Car and a lack of fresh soft tyres forced Red Bull to pit the Dutchman for hards.

As a result, Leclerc and Russell were able to pass on track.

“With the hard tyres, I just didn’t have any grip,” Verstappen said.

“We didn’t have any good soft tyres left because we did that three-stop. Basically unlucky.

“I think up until then, it was looking quite good for us. We didn’t have the pace of the McLarens but with that three stop, it still looked quite racey out there, putting them at least a little bit under pressure in a way that they had to push.

“Unfortunately, that Safety Car just came at the wrong time. But that’s also part of racing.

“Then, with the hard tyre, I had a big moment in the last corner, because I couldn’t keep up with these soft tyres around me.

“Then on the straight, I got driven into already and then into Turn 1 as well. Then they told me to give the position back.

“But honestly, I think the biggest issue that we have is just that the racing standards; what is allowed, what isn’t, is not very natural, and that is quite frustrating.

“And of course, sometimes it works for you, sometimes it works against you. And today that worked against me.”

