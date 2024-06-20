Max Verstappen has clapped back at the British Grand Prix promoter blaming the Dutch driver’s dominance for the event not being sold out.

With just two weeks to go until the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, tickets are still available for purchase for fans wishing to attend the event – a big turnaround from early sell-outs of the race in recent years.

Max Verstappen: I don’t think I’m to blame

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper.

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle recently told Autosport that the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen since the start of the current regulation cycle in 2022 has had a detrimental effect on ticket sales.

Pringle’s comments were decried by fans on social media, with many commenters pointing to the high ticket price point as being to blame. On the date of this article’s publishing, general admission tickets were available on the Silverstone website with adult tickets at £349 each, and children under 11 priced at £175.

The cheapest grandstand seats are priced at £549 per adult, and children under 11 at £412.

All the grandstands are priced between £549-£629, with a reserved grandstand seat on the Hamilton Straight priced at £839.

Asked about his thoughts at being blamed for Silverstone not selling out ahead of the British Grand Prix, an unimpressed Max Verstappen pointed the finger firmly back at the promoter.

“I don’t think it’s my fault. I mean, the F1 season is very exciting,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com.

“There are a lot of teams fighting for wins now and if a promoter can’t fill the seats, and they blame it on someone, then I think they first have to look at themselves and what they’re doing wrong. Because other places are quite easy to fill.”

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said he’s delighted that Silverstone’s future is secure after being given a new deal earlier this year, but that ticket prices may have become unaffordable for fans.

“It’s an incredible event,” he said.

“If you take it from a bird’s eye view, the whole event is…all the space is used up. So many fans come and have a great weekend.

“The only thing I would ever say is that we have to watch ticket prices. I think they’re continuing to rise and the cost of living nowadays, I think it’s too high.

“I’m just thinking from the perspective of a fan that would come with a family. It’s hugely expensive, so I think it’s looking into ways where you can make better accessibility for people.”

