Max Verstappen told two British broadcasters to “keep yourselves out of it” after they weighed in on his comments following the Brazil Grand Prix.

After a stunning win in Sao Paulo, Verstappen aimed a dig at the British media by asking where they were instead of in his press conference but has now suggested there were two others who should not have got involved.

Max Verstappen tells British broadcasters ‘keep yourselves out of it’

Following his victory in Sao Paulo, Verstappen was in a joking mood when he said: “I have a quick question. I mean, I appreciate all of you being here, but I don’t see any British press. Do they have to run to the airport, or they don’t know where the press conference is?”

The Dutchman has often felt there is a bias towards British drivers from the media and noted that the majority of the press do hail from the UK.

But speaking to his native Viaplay, Verstappen suggested he did not take issue with the media members who were not in the conference – but did note the actions of two others.

“You know what I liked the most? I can say it now,” he said. “Immediately two people felt attacked and they had to write about it on Twitter or X, whatever you want to call it.

“‘Yeah but we never sit there.’ It isn’t even about you? Just keep yourselves out of it but they think they’re so important, they immediately have to talk about it.

“But it was about the normal journalists that do sit there and they weren’t there now and those of course had the most criticism towards me the last few races, and now they weren’t there.”

While Verstappen did not name names, a possible candidate would be Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft who did tweet shortly after the original comment.

“Sometimes there’s more to a story than just a sound bite or a chance to attack people for perception of British bias,” Croft said.

“For my part, as it’s a press conference for written media only, I never attend the post race conference, no matter who’s won.

“Thursday press conferences are different, they are for broadcast and written media together. Just to help people understand.

“And the quotes from this are freely available to all media, hence other journalists might be off gathering other stories at the time, in the knowledge that they won’t miss anything said at the FIA post race presser.”

F1 TV presenter Will Buxton also tweeted something similar around the same time.

