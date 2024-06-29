Max Verstappen said “this scenario could have been avoided” after his father Jos and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had their latest public disagreement.

This round of arguments started with Jos Verstappen withdrawing from a ‘legends’ parade at the Red Bull Ring in which the former F1 driver was due to be in the RB8

.

Max Verstappen reacts to latest Christian Horner/Jos Verstappen drama

Verstappen Snr publicly aired his frustrations, saying he was “completely finished with Horner” before Horner himself took aim during Friday’s press conference.

The man in the middle of it is Max who, while trying to fight for a World Championship, has to deal with internal matters between his father and his boss.

On this particular incident, Verstappen said it was a scenario that “could have been avoided.”

“It’s not nice. I think not for myself, not for my dad, not for Christian or for the team,” Verstappen told media including PlanetF1.com after his sprint victory. “Because, you don’t want these things to happen.

“My dad has been quite clear about, you know, the reason behind it and of course, I can understand his opinion on that because at the end of the day, he gets asked to drive the car, finds out that he’s not wanted to drive the car.

“Well, my dad actually doesn’t care about driving the car. But he got asked and said ‘Please, you know, do it for the fans, Dutch fans, blah blah, Red Bull, we have a great relationship with, home track.’ So I understand.

“At the other end, I’m here, of course, to focus on the performance side of things. So I want a good relationship with everyone but of course, this scenario could have been avoided.”

Sources indicated to PlanetF1.com that Red Bull would block the publishing of photos and videos of the run, although not the run itself which resulted in Verstappen senior opting to withdraw from the event.

