Max Verstappen backs Christian Horner as Red Bull investigation dismissed

Max Verstappen has given support to Christian Horner as Red Bull team principal, after an investigation into him was dismissed.

An employee complaint of inappropriate behaviour had led to an external barrister conducting an investigation into the Red Bull team boss, but Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, dismissed the claims against him, though they made it clear the complainant has the right of appeal.

Horner has remained in post to continue his role as team principal, and after taking pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked if his team boss retains his full faith.

Max Verstappen on Christian Horner: ‘From performance side of things, you can’t even question that’

After an email leak of alleged evidence into the investigation, Horner issued a statement again denying any allegations against him, while denying to comment on “anonymous speculation”.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked about the impact of the investigation from Red Bull’s parent company on the Red Bull Racing team first of all.

“From my side, and I think what I can see also from the mechanics and the engineers, we are fully focused on the car and the performance here during the weekend,” he said.

“And that’s how it should be, I think, and that’s what we continue to do, because it’s not our business.

“We’re not particularly involved in that and we are here, we are paid to do our job and that’s what we are doing, and that’s also what we love doing, so that’s what we focus on.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Winners and losers from 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying

When pressed further later on and asked if he has full faith in Horner as his team principal, Verstappen responded: “Listen, when I look at how Christian operates within the team, he has been an incredible team boss, so absolutely, from the performance side of things, you can’t even question that. So that’s what I’m also dealing with.

“I speak to Christian a lot and also of course, throughout the weekend here he’s fully committed to the team. He’s also here for the performance, of course, probably a little bit distracted, but like I said before, we just focus on the performance side of things and that’s how we all work together.”

Verstappen is going in search of a fourth consecutive World Championship with Red Bull in 2024, which would replicate Sebastian Vettel’s achievement with the team from 2010 to 2013.

Read next: Fired up Lewis Hamilton sings W15 praises: ‘A really big improvement’