Max Verstappen says he doesn’t “know anything about” rumours that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could resign from his role.

It comes amid mounting rumours that Verstappen could walk away from Red Bull to join Mercedes for the F1 2025 season.

Despite being officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of the F1 2028 season, Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move away from the team at the end of this year.

Horner, the Red Bull team principal since 2005, confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com last year that the Dutchman’s contract contains a “performance element” that could allow him to leave the team before the end of his deal.

It is believed that Verstappen can activate an exit clause if he is lower than fourth in the Drivers’ Championship after next month’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the final race before the summer break.

Verstappen currently occupies third in the standings with a nine-point lead over George Russell, the driver with whose Mercedes seat he has been linked.

A report in Italy on Wednesday claimed that Verstappen is close to sealing a deal with Mercedes for F1 2026, with the transfer awaiting approval from the Mercedes board.

It came after Russell, whose current contract expires at the end of this season, revealed at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix that talks to take the four-time world champion to Mercedes are “ongoing.”

A separate report by German publication Auto Motor und Sport has since claimed that the links between Verstappen and Mercedes could be being used to apply pressure on Horner, who was involved in a high-profile stand off with Verstappen’s father Jos in 2024.

Verstappen Sr called for Horner to resign in the aftermath of last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, warning that the Red Bull team would “explode” if the 51-year-old remained in place.

Red Bull has since lost the likes of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley to Aston Martin and Audi F1 respectively, with Verstappen’s hopes of retaining his title in F1 2025 at risk.

The reigning four-time World Champion trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 61 points entering the British Grand Prix weekend.

It was claimed by AMuS that Verstappen’s camp has been pushing either for Horner to be replaced or his power to be significantly diminished going forward, potentially through the hiring by the team of a joint team leader.

Peter Bayer, the Racing Bulls chief executive, and former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl were mentioned as two potential contenders to join Red Bull Racing in a senior management role.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Verstappen distanced himself from suggestions that Horner could be forced to step down.

Asked if there is truth to suggestions that his entourage is pushing for Horner to resign, Verstappen replied: “I don’t know anything about that.”

Pressed on how seriously he is considering his options for next season, Verstappen reiterated his claim from Austria that is not thinking about his F1 future.

He said: “I have nothing else to add compared to what I said last week, to be honest.

“Last week we didn’t have a great result. I think it was not a great weekend, but also a bit unlucky in general.

“I don’t say it because I [would have] been challenging McLaren, but we could have had a decent result.

“And everything that I’ve said that week is still the same. Nothing has changed from my side.”

Asked directly why his camp is speaking to Mercedes, Verstappen replied: “Who says that?”

Put to him that the information came directly from the Mercedes team, he responded: “I have nothing to add.”

Rumours have persisted for some time that Mercedes’ preparations for next year’s new regulations, which will see Formula 1 embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics, are more advanced than its rivals.

Mercedes previously emerged as F1’s dominant team following the introduction of the V6-hybrid rules in 2014, winning a record eight consecutive Constructors’ titles and seven Drivers’ championships split between Lewis Hamilton (six) and Nico Rosberg (one).

Next season will see Red Bull produce its own engines for the first time – in collaboration with US giants Ford – via its newly established Red Bull Powertrains division as current supplier Honda switches to the Aston Martin team.

Asked if it could be considered dangerous to change teams at the point of a major rule change, Verstappen said: “That’s right. That’s why I’m contracted to Red Bull.”

Pressed on whether Mercedes may have the most powerful engine for 2026, he laughed: “Yeah, yeah.

“But like I said, nothing to add. Nothing has changed from my side.

“I think no one can say 100 per cent sure that they will be fully comfortable next year.

“There will be so many so unknowns anyway for next year and the only thing that I have to do is drive whatever I have fast.”

Asked about the nature of the exit clause in his contract, Verstappen said: “I’m not speaking about my contract, to be honest. It’s easier like that for everyone.”

He added: “There is no decision at the moment, so for me it’s not about ’26 or whatever.

“I just focus on what I have ahead of me, work with the team. And then, of course, a lot of people make up assumptions, but that’s not me.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Ferrari recently made an approach to Horner with a view to the Red Bull team boss replacing Fred Vasseur, who has found himself under pressure after the Scuderia’s disappointing start to the F1 2025 season.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, however, Horner insisted that his “heart and soul” belongs to Red Bull.

He said: “Obviously, over the years, I’ve had different approaches and it’s always flattering to be associated with any other team as they’re all great teams.

“But my heart and soul are in this team. I’ve invested a big part of my life in it and I feel a responsibility to the people.

“It’s a group of 2,000 people and I’m really excited about what the future holds in terms of building our own engine [from 2026].

“That’s very much the next chapter for us, having it all under one roof. How many people have done that?

“That’s a massive challenge but a great opportunity and something, as an organisation, we’re very excited about.

“The people are what makes a team and that’s who I feel a tremendous attachment to.

“Both in the team, obviously, and the shareholders that have supported, the sponsors and partners – we now have 58 partners that I’ve been responsible for bringing into the team, and we have a great relationship with so many of those partners.

“It feels a significant part of my life.”

