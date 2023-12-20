Max Verstappen finds surprise festive use for his World Championship trophy

Rather than place his Drivers’ Championship trophy on a pedestal or in a safe somewhere, Max Verstappen has taken a more relaxed approach to where it stays in his home.

The three-time World Champion, long known for his virtual racing alongside his exploits in the real world, was streaming an online gaming session and eagle-eyed viewers spotted the prestigious trophy in the background of the shot.

It was partially obscured on top of a Red Bull-branded mini fridge, with a Christmas card leaned up against it, as Verstappen gets used to the sight of the most coveted trophy in Formula 1 around his house.

Nothing to see here just Max using his Championship trophy as a Christmas Card stand 😭 pic.twitter.com/vkmEUW8zW8 — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) December 17, 2023

Verstappen was in Baku recently to pick up the trophy for the third year in a row, with Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton also in attendance as the drivers to round out the top three in this year’s World Championship.

The Red Bull driver’s 575-point tally represented 92.74% of the points available to him in a record-breaking season in which he took 19 wins in 22 races, leading more than 1000 laps in the process.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi about his specific highlights of 2023, he told media including PlanetF1.com: “Well, I think winning the comeback race in Miami I think was great – I think that was an important one.

“Winning at home in Zandvoort was a very nice one, and I think winning in Suzuka after the tough weekend we had in Singapore.”

Verstappen will be heading into 2024 looking to replicate the achievement of former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel in winning four World Championships in a row, which he managed between 2010 and 2013.

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have also done the same, with Schumacher winning five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004 and Hamilton taking four crowns from 2017 to 2020, with Verstappen breaking that run in 2021.

