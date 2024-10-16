Max Verstappen confirms Red Bull ‘changes’ on the way in US Grand Prix update

Max Verstappen has confirmed Red Bull will bring new parts for the RB20 to the United States Grand Prix, reports claiming the upgrade includes a new floor and front wing.

Red Bull will have one last throw of the dice in F1 2024 when they introduce a new package in Austin, one they hope will be enough to reel in the runaway McLaren team.

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull have ‘worked hard’ on performance

The Woking team has already grabbed control of the Constructors’ Championship, overhauling McLaren’s eight-point lead after Monza to sit 41 points to the good two races later having secured back-to-back wins in Azerbaijan and Singapore.

The latter win in Singapore saw Lando Norris record his biggest winning margin, taking the chequered flag 21 seconds ahead of Verstappen having at one point led by almost 30 seconds before backing off in the closing lap.

Verstappen does still lead the Drivers’ standings where he’s 52 points up on Norris but the tide is turning there too as the Briton has taken 26 points out of Verstappen’s advantage in the last four races.

Red Bull will make one last-ditch attempt to close in on the McLaren when Formula 1 returns from the autumn break with the team putting an upgraded RB20 on the track in Austin.

“We have had a few weeks away from racing, giving us time to refocus and to work hard on our performance ahead of the United States Grand Prix,” said Verstappen.

“We have made some changes to the car to hopefully better suit this circuit, so will see if this makes us more competitive when we head out on track.”

Team boss Christian Horner had previously called the update “something important”, saying Red Bull had “worked hard to understand the problems and solve them and, if everything goes well, to remedy the situation already from Austin.”

There is a maximum of 34 points up for grabs in Austin as the United States Grand Prix will hold the fourth of six Sprints for the season.

“This week will be another hectic Sprint race weekend, with a lot planned over the weekend,” Verstappen added.

“We have a lot of good memories here, so we are looking forward to heading back and racing there this week.”

The new package is expected to include a revised floor, Red Bull having learnt from their wayward Hungarian Grand Prix floor that unsettled the balance of the RB20.

However, former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner doubts it will be enough to reel in McLaren.

“I think that the big question is how big is this upgrade?” he said on the Red Flags podcast. “This apparent magic floor which is coming to Austin, is it going to help them to catch up again to McLaren?

“I think that’s the big question. All the rest is pretty straightforward.

“I don’t think catching McLaren this year will be possible. What they [McLaren] showed in Singapore, for me was just amazing. It was amazing.

“I think McLaren is a good way but Max will be fighting to the end to hang on to the championship.”

