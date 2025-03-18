Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 World Champion, has reignited his war of words with Max Verstappen, accusing the Red Bull driver of driving with his “fists.”

Hill was an outspoken critic of Verstappen during the F1 2024 season, criticising the World Champion’s aggression in racing situations with McLaren driver and title rival Lando Norris.

Damon Hill: Max Verstappen drives with his ‘fists’

Following a high-profile clash with Norris at last year’s Mexican Grand Prix, Hill likened Verstappen to Dick Dastardly, the villain of the classic children’s cartoon series Wacky Races.

Hill left his role as a Sky F1 television pundit at the end of 2024 and recently commented that he “would like to think” that his views on Verstappen did not influence the decision.

The 64-year-old proceeded to double down on his criticism, arguing that Verstappen would “cry like a baby” if his competitors used his own tactics against him.

Analysis: Australian Grand Prix

👉 Australian GP conclusions: Norris 2.0, the Max factor and why Hamilton needs time

👉 Australian GP driver ratings: Who mastered the storm in Melbourne?

He also accused Verstappen’s Red Bull team of giving him “carte blanche” and protecting Verstappen for “not sticking to the code” of conduct between drivers.

Hill insisted that he does not have an agenda against Verstappen, adding: “I’m not anti-Max. This is the point. I think Max is brilliant. I like him. What’s not to like? He’s sensational.”

Alain Prost, Verstappen’s fellow four-time World Champion, recently likened the Red Bull driver to Niki Lauda, the late F1 legend who claimed a total of three titles in the 1970s and ’80s.

Prost, who famously partnered Lauda at McLaren during the thrilling 1984 season, remarked that Verstappen’s “directness” is reminiscent of his former team-mate.

Responding to Prost’s comments on social media on Tuesday, Hill quipped that the crucial difference between Verstappen and Lauda is that the latter drove “with his mind, not his fists.”

He said: “I agree with that [Prost’s comments]. He never misses a beat.

“But Lauda drove with his mind, not his fists.”

More on Max Verstappen and Red Bull

👉 Max Verstappen news

👉 Red Bull news

Prost’s original comments were made to Italian outlet RMC Motori last month, with the Frenchman hailing Verstappen as “a great champion” before tipping him to add to his four titles.

He said: “A great champion.

“He has shown that he is the best, so being equal with four titles with someone like him doesn’t bother me.

“In fact, I am sure that he can surpass me and that he will certainly do so in the coming years.

“I never want to compare yesterday’s drivers with today’s [but] Max is like Niki when it comes to directness, there is no doubt about that.

“If you asked Lauda anything, the answer was always honest.

“Verstappen is a very engaging man, he says what he thinks. About the rest, I cannot judge.”

Read next: Explained: Why the FIA has introduced even more flexi-wing directives