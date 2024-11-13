Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were reunited as they headed to the padel court, but were no match for their teenage opponent.

The duo were Formula 1 team-mates at Red Bull from 2016-18, after which Ricciardo made the shock decision to depart for Renault, but the drivers remained on good terms even if their relationship was tested at times in their final season as team-mates.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen ‘humbled’ by 13-year-old

And while Ricciardo and Verstappen may no longer see each other in the F1 paddock following Ricciardo’s axe from Red Bull junior team VCARB, that has not stopped a meet-up for the pals away from the race track in this three-week break before F1 2024 resumes in Las Vegas.

Ricciardo took to social media after he and Verstappen indulged in a spot of padel, though it was not the most successful of outings, as they were “humbled” by a 13-year-old opponent.

Both drivers are no stranger to success in Formula 1, Verstappen on course to become a four-time World Champion in F1 2024, while Ricciardo won eight races in his career, but on this occasion, they were handed a defeat.

“We got humbled yesterday,” Ricciardo began in an Instagram story post, featuring him and Verstappen posing for a picture with their 13-year-old conqueror.

“13 years old. 6-4 and 6-1.

“Back to the drawing board.”

Where did it all go wrong for Daniel Ricciardo?

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix proved to be Ricciardo’s final race in Formula 1, a unique race weekend where all signs pointed towards this being his swansong, yet confirmation did not arrive until several days after the event.

It later emerged that Ricciardo knew of his fate in Singapore, with Verstappen taking the chance after the race to pay tribute to his friend and former team-mate.

“He’s a great guy, honestly,” said Verstappen of Ricciardo. “You know, we always had a great relationship. We had a sporting rivalry in the team, he will be remembered as a great driver, as a great person also.

“I think he has a great character, I think it’s very rare if someone hates him. I think also, in a few years’ time when I won’t be here anymore, we’ll sit back and look back at all those years together, and we’ll have a beer together.”

Ricciardo was replaced at VCARB by Liam Lawson, who has been linked with a potential step-up to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in F1 2025.

