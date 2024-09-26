Max Verstappen pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo’s career with VCARB exit confirmed

Max Verstappen paid tribute to Daniel Ricciardo for his Formula 1 career, and the relationship they have, with the Singapore Grand Prix proving to be his last with VCARB.

It has been confirmed that Liam Lawson will replace the 35-year-old for the rest of the F1 2024 season, with Ricciardo making way for what may prove to be the end of his Formula 1 career.

Max Verstappen pays tribute to ‘very fast’ and ‘great guy’ Daniel Ricciardo

Verstappen and Ricciardo partnered each other at Red Bull from 2016 until Ricciardo’s departure for Renault at the end of 2018, with the Australian taking in a subsequent spell at McLaren before his return to the Red Bull stable.

While Ricciardo admitted in Singapore his “fairy tale ending” did not materialise, that being a return to the ‘senior’ Red Bull squad to partner Verstappen, PlanetF1.com understands the door has not been fully shut on him remaining within the Red Bull pool, though the Australian is thought to be undecided on the prospect of being a third driver once again.

All conversation at Marina Bay had pointed to the possibility of it being Ricciardo’s last race with VCARB, with the Aussie emotional while speaking to reporters after the chequered flag.

The three-time reigning World Champion paid his own tribute, though, and will look forward to the day they can look back on their time in the sport together once they have both retired.

Speaking after the race in Singapore and asked for his thoughts on Ricciardo, Verstappen replied: “I mean, of course, today I have to thank him for the fastest lap!

“He’s a great guy, honestly. You know, we always had a great relationship. We had a sporting rivalry in the team, he will be remembered as a great driver, as a great person also.

“I think he has a great character, I think it’s very rare if someone hates him. I think also, in a few years’ time when I won’t be here anymore, we’ll sit back and look back at all those years together, and we’ll have a beer together.”

He added of their relationship to Sky F1: “It just clicks, you know? There’s no fake person, we just get along and easy-going, we’re like that.

“He will for sure be remembered as a very fast driver, I think everyone knows that, but also as a great guy in the paddock.”

