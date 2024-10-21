An action-packed and controversial US Grand Prix means we have quite the F1 news round-up to bring you today!

A deep dive through the data has highlighted a minor miracle when it comes to Max Verstappen’s efforts to hold off Lando Norris, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has absolved Lewis Hamilton of all blame for his early race-ending spin. That is just a sample of what is coming your way, so let’s get to it.

Data shows just how impressive Max Verstappen defence was

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

With Ferrari in their own class on Grand Prix Sunday in Austin, Verstappen was left battling to retain his spot on the podium, with F1 title rival Norris doing the attacking.

Norris entered Verstappen’s DRS zone on Lap 44, but only by Lap 52 pulled off an overtake, or so he thought, down at Turn 12.

And it turns out that Verstappen pulled off something of a miracle in holding out for as long as he did against Norris, as the data showed how his pace on the hard tyres in the final stint was the slowest anywhere in the top five. Verstappen ultimately returned to the podium due to a five-second penalty for Norris who completed his overtake off-track.

‘Clear’ Lewis Hamilton not at fault for US GP spin

It was not the smoothest of race weekends for Hamilton in Austin, the five-time winner at the Circuit of the Americas making it to Lap 2 only at the point he spun out and got beached in the gravel, ironically at Turn 19, where team-mate George Russell had crashed in qualifying.

However, it was “clear” for Wolff that the wind and slipstream effect were to blame, not Hamilton.

Zak Brown calls on Red Bull to ‘sign an affidavit’

Before the Verstappen v Norris fireworks talking point, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was voicing his concerns over the Red Bull RB20 bib, after the team confirmed the existence of an adjustable ride height device on their car, but denied it was ever used against the rules under parc ferme conditions. No evidence exists to suggest it was.

But, Brown wants the senior staff at Red Bull, plus mechanics past and present, to “sign an affidavit” stating that this bib trick was never used in that way, after hearing some suggestions to the contrary in the pit lane.

Max Verstappen has no McLaren sympathy

McLaren were left far from impressed with the FIA stewards’ handling of Verstappen v Norris in Austin, expressing frustration over the manner of Verstappen’s defence.

However, Verstappen was no comforting shoulder, as “they complain about a lot lately”.

Christian Horner sees Lando Norris penalty as ‘slam dunk’

The ultimately critical five-second penalty issued to Norris late in the US GP sparked plenty of debate, with neither he or Verstappen making the corner at Turn 12 as Norris re-joined ahead. McLaren were confident Norris was ahead at the apex and so P3 was his.

The stewards thought otherwise, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner agreed it was “a black-and-white scenario” and “a slam dunk” penalty.

