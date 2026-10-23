Max Verstappen has said those who partake in online abuse against him can “eff off”, as he defended his endurance racing teammate, Chris Lulham.

Lulham came in for a spate of online abuse in the aftermath of a racing error in last week’s GT World Challenge Europe race at Portimao.

Max Verstappen condemns online abuse of Chris Lulham after Portimao error

Verstappen issued a statement via his own social media channels following the race, in which his eponymous Verstappen Racing entry finished in ninth place.

The Dutch driver formed part of the line-up for the entry into the GT World Challenge Europe finale at Portimao in Portugal, alongside Lulham and another Brit, Ben Barnicoat, with the team angling for victory when a drive-through penalty was meted out to the #3 Mercedes.

Lulham was behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 machine when he dived down the inside of Luca Stolz’s Mercedes, resulting in a spin, and earning the Verstappen Racing entry a drive-through penalty that cost the trio any chance of a podium finish.

Verstappen’s final stint saw him recover the entry from 24th place to ninth by the chequered flag, 18.5 seconds off the lead, but Lulham’s faux pas saw the British driver singled out for a torrent of abuse on social media.

The Dutchman later posted on social media to condemn this wave.

“Exciting weekend!” Verstappen’s X post began. “Was very happy to be racing our GT3 car in Portimao. There were some ups and downs, but as a team we learnt a lot.

“I also feel I need to speak up about the hate and harassment Chris has received after the race.

“Everyone can have their opinions about what happened on track, but these personal attacks are not okay. Chris had a really strong stint, and mistakes can happen.

“There’s no place for this kind of abuse in our sport or anywhere else.”

Verstappen is no stranger to encountering online abuse, with the four-time F1 World Champion widely criticised across social media, while his partner, Kelly Piquet, is also regularly subjected to vicious scrutiny by small factions of the F1 fandom.

Asked whether he believes more needs to be done to condemn and stamp out such vitriol, Verstappen was unequivocal in his stance that he wasn’t surprised by what had occurred.

“No, but that starts already with the social media companies themselves, where you can make as many troll accounts as well, with no real names or addresses attached to them,” he said.

“Yeah, people can say whatever they like online. I mean, for me personally, I don’t care, like, if it’s targeted at me, I mean, they can all eff off.

“But when it’s to one of my drivers who is young and is not used to this kind of pressure and attention, when they start writing these kinds of things, it’s quite extreme, and that’s why I felt the need to put that statement out.

“Even though, of course, I’ve talked to him about it, and I try to make sure that he doesn’t really read about it too much, and I know his character.

“I think he’s quite relaxed, but it’s still not nice and definitely not deserved because he’s, first of all, just a great guy.

“He’s, of course, learning. We’re all learning. We all make mistakes. That’s also not a problem for me, right?

“He did such a great job all weekend, and then a tiny little misjudgment. Of course, yeah, it gave us a penalty, but there is no need to throw any kind of hate towards him.

“I think that’s why it was just very important to make that statement.”

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Aside from that, Verstappen said he had enjoyed his extracurricular excursion into the endurance world once again, following on from his Nürburgring 24 Hours adventure earlier this year.

“It was good fun, to be honest,” he said.

“Also, the schedule, I think, was quite decent, as I was home Saturday night, even though it was late, but it still gave me like two and a half days at home.

“So yeah, you can recover quite well. And you know, obviously, it was just fun, great track, with car combo, and the race event was very well organised.

“We got, of course, a, let’s say, deserved penalty in the second stint, but we were quick, and that’s, at the end of the day, what is, for me, most important: to see that you are competitive, and my final stint was quite a bit of carnage around me, but it was fun. I had a good time.”

Verstappen comes into the United States Grand Prix weekend on the crest of a wave, having secured back-to-back victories in Malaysia and Singapore, after kicking off the last triple-header with a second-place finish in Baku.

With the RB22 now clearly a much more competitive machine than it was earlier in the season, Verstappen said he couldn’t offer a guess as to how much of a threat Red Bull can be this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

“There are still teams that are bringing upgrades, so we don’t know how much that is giving them, right?” he said.

“But yeah, from our side, we’ll just focus on our job, take it race by race.

“Of course, the last few races have been very positive for us, and yeah, very happy, especially to win in Singapore; it was also two race weekends where the conditions were quite extreme.

“It was very humid. That might also have sometimes an influence on the engine part.

“So we have to wait; here it’s very different, very dry. See how we are feeling in that kind of weather again, in terms of engine power, and then just see also the track state.

“From what I saw in WEC, it was extremely bumpy, so I’m not really looking forward to that, to be honest, for your spine.

“I was joking about that, of course, the last race, but it’s not really a joke, to be honest, because we’ve mentioned this already for years that it is actually getting a bit out of control, and I’m sure that tomorrow is going to be quite tough to find the right compromises around this track in places where it’s just extremely bumpy.

“So I don’t know how our car is going to respond to that.”

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