Max Verstappen said the FIA’s new swearing rule “only counts for me” after Charles Leclerc escaped punishment.

The Ferrari driver swore in the post-race press conference in Mexico but avoided any fine or penalty, in stark contrast to what happened to Verstappen.

Max Verstappen brings up FIA swearing penalty inconsistencies

The FIA’s new enforcement of the no-swearing rule was thought by many to be targeting Verstappen who swears more than others in the grid and indeed he was the first, and so far only, one to be punished.

Verstappen said his car was “f**ked” in the press conference before Singapore and was handed a punishment of community service, to the derision of almost everyone in the paddock.

But despite stepping up enforcement of this rule, the FIA seemed to let Leclerc off after the Ferrari driver said “f**k” following the race in Mexico, a fact not lost on Verstappen.

“I can’t say the word because I’ll probably get another [penalty],” he said in Brazil. “Apparently, it only counts for me anyway because after the race in Mexico someone was swearing. I didn’t hear anything from it.

“So it’s better I don’t swear again.”

Verstappen seemed in a particularly combative mood after his character was questioned following his on track actions in Brazil and when asked about comments made by Damon Hill in particular, Verstappen said he paid no attention to them.

“I don’t listen to those individuals. I just do my own thing,” the World Championship leader said.

“I’m a three-time World Champion. I think I know what I’m doing.

“Honestly like, I have my opinions. I don’t need to share them.

“But some people are just being very annoying and I know who these people are.

“I don’t really pay a lot of attention to them anyway and I think I’ve got to this stage in my career, with the right people supporting me and making my own decisions so I think I know what I’m doing.”

Probed on who was in his inner circle, Verstappen was asked about his partner Kelly Piquet’s father Nelson Piquet and whether they spoke about F1 but Verstappen said they had much more important things to talk about.

“We don’t really talk about Formula 1 too much. I don’t think he wants to. I don’t think I want to. We talk about other stuff in life, which is way more important anyway.”

