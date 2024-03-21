Max Verstappen has attempted to move past talking about Christian Horner following more updates regarding the Red Bull team principal.

It is coming up to almost two months since the investigation into Horner was first reported and pretty much since then, Verstappen has been answering questions on the subject.

Max Verstappen moves past Christian Horner talk

As the face of the team, and the one with the most media duties, it is unsurprising that Verstappen has spoken a lot about the future of Horner and what his possible departure could mean for the team.

It seems now though that the Dutchman has had enough and reminded everyone that his job is to drive the car.

“I don’t want to always be too involved with these kinds of things,” he told the media in Melbourne. “Because at the end of the day, I’m the driver and I’m here to look at the performance side of things. That’s what I’m hired for.

“But from what I know, everything was handled in the right way. I’m not going into any further details from that side because I don’t know more than that and I also don’t want to know, because that’s not my job or my task within the team.”

Asked whether it makes it more difficult to be focused on the race, Verstappen said he found it easy to shut out background noise.

“I easily switch off and on, I don’t really think about the F1 anyway too much when I leave the paddock,” the 26-year-old said.

“I know what I have to do but I also know that there are so many races in the year, it’s very important to also just come home and think about other stuff and be busy and working on other projects of mine.

“I have a lot of passion and I think every drive is a little bit different, but for me so far with all the things that have been going on, it’s very easy to jump back in the car and perform.

“[It] feels peaceful to get into the car. There’s so many great people in the garage, that that has never changed.

“Everyone has been focusing in the same way and you can see the results that we’ve had as a team.”

