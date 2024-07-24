Footage from the Hungaroring media pen showed Max Verstappen joking that he could have pit wall software installed in his car, after a race where he found himself complaining about strategy.

Verstappen finished fifth at the Hungarian Grand Prix after a dice with Lewis Hamilton for the final podium position saw the pair clash wheels, with the Red Bull driver losing a place to Charles Leclerc in the aftermath, but he was unhappy all round with his afternoon.

Max Verstappen paddock footage emerges with joking ‘do it myself’ message

Verstappen was engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase as he complained about his strategy, the handling of his RB20 and other aspects of his race.

It was also the first time since late 2021 that he has gone three consecutive races without victory, with Verstappen having been critical of his team after the race.

In a clip that has since been widely circulated on social media, Verstappen joked the Red Bull team were seemingly off the ball by comparison to their usual selves at the Hungaroring, so he should take matters into his own hands by having the pit wall software in the cockpit.

“Yeah, maybe they (the pit wall) weren’t there!” Verstappen said with a laugh after the race to Dutch media.

More from Max Verstappen’s difficult weekend in Budapest

👉 Five Belgian GP questions: Red Bull on the rocks? Will the real Alpine team please stand up?

👉 Revealed: Every word exchanged between furious Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase

When asked further about how this kind of race could happen, he elaborated: “Yeah, I don’t understand it either.

“They have all the information there, of course. Maybe I have to install it in my car, then I can do it myself.”

Talking to the English-speaking media, Verstappen was frustrated at the turn of events that caused his day on Sunday to unfold as it did, being disappointed at the upgrades on his RB20 as well as the strategy he had during the race.

“I was just annoyed with today,” he said.

“Maybe the team, at the time, didn’t realise what they did wrong, or they maybe didn’t see it was so severe.

“But, in the car, you have also different feelings. I already said yesterday that maybe some people are not on the same wavelength with it’s as severe as it is.

“I knew it was already going to be a difficult race and beating McLaren would be tough. But then you need, at least, to get a P3 over the line, and even that we couldn’t do.”

Read next: Five Belgian GP questions: Red Bull on the rocks? Will the real Alpine team please stand up?