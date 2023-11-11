Alarming Max Verstappen claim emerges as F1 dominance rolls on

A Dutch media outlet claims that even the Orange Army is showing signs of ‘saturation’ as Max Verstappen continues to dominate Formula 1.

Verstappen has taken his domination of the series to new heights in F1 2023 as part of a campaign where he has marched to a third World Championship title in succession.

With 17 wins out of 20 grands prix so far, Verstappen beat his own record from 2022 for most wins in a single season, while his streak of 10 consecutive victories also set a new standard.

Even Max Verstappen fans finding dominance tedius?

But, Dutch newspaper De Limburger fears that the ‘writing is on the wall’ with Verstappen’s F1 stranglehold, as a shift in attitude is sensed among his home support.

While many F1 pundits have called for fans to appreciate the magnificence behind the Verstappen and Red Bull dominance, it has not silenced the belief of some that this one-driver masterclass is not healthy for Formula 1.

Verstappen has become a national icon in the Netherlands, his army of Dutch fans, known as the ‘Orange Army’ packing out the grandstands at the European legs of the season to cheer their driver on.

But, De Limburger argues that the novelty of Verstappen’s F1 dominance is starting to wear off even for his superfans.

‘The fact that even Max Verstappen’s most ardent fans are showing signs of saturation is a sign of the writing on the wall,’ the outlet claims.

Max Verstappen says those complaining “not real fans”

Verstappen was sadly met with boos after the United States Grand Prix as he took to the top step of the podium, though the Dutchman has previously took aim at those who wish to see his downfall.

Speaking after Red Bull’s only defeat of F1 2023 so far in Singapore, Verstappen said: “For me, it was just we got beaten, in a very clear way. I don’t think about what is good for Formula 1.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily bad what was happening to Formula 1 because we were just better than everyone else. And if people can’t appreciate that, then you’re not a real fan.”

With two rounds of F1 2023 remaining, Verstappen is favourite to end F1 2023 with 19 wins, though the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix is full of unknowns as the event makes its debut.

