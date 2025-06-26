Max Verstappen issues response to Perez after Red Bull team orders reveal

Sergio Perez has offered further insight into the infamous Max Verstappen team orders snub at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Refusing Red Bull’s order to yield to Perez, Verstappen’s decision stemmed from frustrations over a Monaco incident earlier in the season.

Max Verstappen has his say on Sergio Perez comments

Perez spent four seasons as Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate from 2021-24, and in a recent appearance on the Desde el Paddock podcast, gave wide-reaching comments on various Red Bull-related topics, including revealing a tip-off that Red Bull “regret” letting him go, and claiming the departure of Adrian Newey sparked “a lot more problems” for his former team.

He also addressed the rumour of a fall-out with Verstappen being behind the Red Bull team orders breakdown in Brazil 2022, which saw Perez yield to Verstappen, who refused to return the favour when Red Bull later ordered a reversal, Verstappen telling Red Bull they knew his “reasons”.

Perez noted that Verstappen holds back feelings until he lets them out, “usually on the track,” though Verstappen doubted that his former team-mate’s comments had been accurately portrayed.

Of the Brazilian GP incident, the Mexican traced that back to the Monaco Grand Prix earlier in the year, where he had crashed out in Q3, which consigned him to third and Verstappen fourth on the grid, Perez going on to take the win.

“Max had an issue with what happened in Monaco,” said Perez.

“He never told me directly, he kept it to himself and brought it up six or eight months later. At the time, we talked about it and cleared everything up.

“He had something on his mind from qualifying in Monaco – we talked about it at the next race in Baku, and it was all settled.

“But Max is like that. He holds things in until he finally lets them out, usually on the track.”

Perez’s comments were brought up to Verstappen in a press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, leading him to speak highly of his relationship with his former team-mate, and question how Perez’s comments had been portrayed.

Told what Perez had said and asked if those comments disappoint him, Verstappen said: “No, but I think also how you now word it is not how he meant it.

“I have a great relationship with Checo. We’ve always, I think, been great team-mates. So I have a lot of respect for him. He has a lot of respect for me. And, yeah, that’s it from my side.

“For me, whatever is written in the media, I know how Checo is, and we have a great relationship.”

Perez’s Red Bull exit left him without a place on the grid, though the six-time grand prix winner has been linked to an F1 2026 return with new entrant Cadillac.

There has also been talk of an Alpine deal for Perez, though PlanetF1.com understands that is not on the cards for F1 2025, despite speculation over the future of Franco Colapinto.

