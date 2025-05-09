As Max Verstappen tests a GT3 sports car at the Nürburgring, more questions have been raised about his future in Formula 1.

But Verstappen addressed that exact question with ESPN ahead of the Miami Grand Prix — and he’s planning on sticking it out for at least a few more years.

Max Verstappen addresses future in Formula 1

The Formula 1 future of Max Verstappen has been up in the air for quite some time.

As the four-time World Champion faces an uncompetitive RB21, ongoing drama with FIA regulations, speculation about a potential team move, and the start of a family, many have wondered just how long Verstappen intends to remain in the top tier of international open-wheel racing.

That’s a particularly pressing concern today, as Verstappen was spotted testing a GT3 car at the Nürburgring — after regularly voicing his belief that he won’t be competing in Formula 1 into his 40s.

But speaking to ESPN during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, Verstappen addressed the belief that he wouldn’t stick it out in F1 forever.

The interviewer in question said it seemed like Verstappen isn’t the kind of guy who wants to compete in F1 “forever,” and the driver agreed.

“I have a contract until 2028, so for sure until then,” he said.

“After that, it also just depends a bit on what kind of projects are around or not — if it’s interesting or not.”

The Dutch champion then called back to 2021, adding, “I already said after winning my first championship [that] everything that comes next is a bonus, and that’s also really how I see it.

“I will do it as long as I enjoy it and I can relate myself to the sport how I want to.

“Of course, this sport has changed a lot over the years, so as long as I enjoy it, really.

“Enjoy it, and let’s say, finding it okay to leave the family also behind.”

While part of that answer is certainly definitive — that we’ll see Verstappen on the grid until 2028 — much of it remains up in the air.

By citing the sport’s changes, Verstappen could be referring to the ongoing issues he’s raised with feeling as if his speech has been censored by the FIA, which introduced sweeping bans on cursing and any speech that could be detrimental to Formula 1.

He’s also referring to the fact that he has just become a father; ahead of Miami, his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to a baby girl named Lily.

Will either of those factors (or a combination of both) lead Verstappen to reconsider his role in Formula 1 in the near future? It could be entirely possible.

