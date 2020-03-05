Formula 1 will return to the Netherlands in two months time for the Dutch GP with a star Dutch driver on the grid in Max Verstappen.

He’s hoping the fans understand that he’s there to race.

This year the Dutch fans will have their own grand prix with Formula 1 scheduled to race at the newly revamped Zandvoort circuit on 3 May.

The race is expected to be a sell-out with the Orange Army coming out in their droves to watch Red Bull driver Verstappen, and hopefully witness a Dutch victory.

Verstappen is carrying the hopes of an entire nation, and is expecting a crazy weekend as both the media and the fans demand his attention.

But, having seen former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo drained before even venturing out onto the track at his home race in Melbourne, Verstappen hopes to keep it a bit quieter.

He told RTL: “I definitely don’t want to be in that situation.

“Ultimately I’m there to perform, that’s the most important thing.

“It will be a great weekend, but [fans] must also understand what I have to do all weekend to have a great weekend.”

The Dutchman has already had a taste of the recently completed track, putting in the laps in an RB8.

Ride with @Max33Verstappen for the first lap of the new Zandvoort Circuit! 💪🇳🇱#DutchGP pic.twitter.com/qHSG1cyUBA — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 4, 2020

“It was a great opportunity to be the first person to drive an F1 car at the new Zandvoort circuit,” he said.

“The track is really cool!”

More action shots from Max's run at Zandvoort! 📷🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/cYvzEmfi6y — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 4, 2020

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.