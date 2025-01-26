Nico Rosberg would understand if Max Verstappen retires early from Formula 1, as “the intensity leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically.”

Rosberg famously announced his retirement from the sport in the days after winning the 2016 World Championship, aged only 31 at the time, and Verstappen has hinted on multiple occasions that his stay in Formula 1 will not be about longevity.

Verstappen has spoken before about wanting to test himself in other categories, most notably at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and holds interests outside of Formula 1.

Already a four-time World Champion and with his current Red Bull contract running until the end of 2028, when he too will be 31, Verstappen appears set to assess his options once he reaches that point.

But given his achievements in the sport and what he wants to do away from it, the 2016 World Champion said that the prospect of an early retirement should be considered.

“It is possible,” Rosberg told La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about the prospect of Verstappen retiring early.

“Max has already achieved so much despite his young age. The intensity of Formula 1 leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically.

“If he feels he has achieved what he set out to do, and he wants more out of life, I would understand his choice.”

This approach of Verstappen is in contrast to that of Fernando Alonso, already the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history in terms of race starts, and with at least two more seasons to come on his Aston Martin contract.

When it was put to Rosberg that Alonso has admitted difficulty at the thought of adjusting to life without driving, he explained there is an adjustment to be made from the regimented life that comes with being a driver to having no set structure.

“Yes, it is very difficult,” he said.

“You go from an intense and structured lifestyle to having total freedom, which – incredibly – can seem overwhelming.

“I was lucky because I was able to take the opportunity to throw myself into new projects, but it’s different for everyone.

“Fernando’s love for racing is so deep that it is difficult to imagine him away from the track.”

