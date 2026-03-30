Max Verstappen struggled to overtake the Alpine of Pierre Gasly in Japan, and told his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase that the eA526 was “fast as well”.

However, GP’s response appeared to irk the Dutch race driving as it was “easy” to say sitting on the pit wall.

Max Verstappen reacts to Pierre Gasly battle in Japan

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Verstappen qualified 11th at the Suzuka circuit, missing out on Q1 Q3 by 0.15s as Arvid Lindblad put in a late lap that overhauled Verstappen’s best.

The Red Bull driver wasn’t happy.

“The car never turns mid-corner,” he said after qualifying, “but at the same time, we just oversteer a lot on entries. So yeah, it’s really difficult, unpredictable,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of understeer in the car, but, in qualifying, it was, again, for me, undrivable, so that’s something that we need to look at.

“I mean, also, I’m driving with a different aero package this weekend, but it seems like that’s not working. So that’s also not very good.”

Verstappen’s complaints continued throughout Sunday’s 56-lap grand prix as the four-time world champion complained about the handling of his car and his steering wheel.

Although he made up positions off the line, once he was behind Pierre Gasly in eighth place, he just wants able to progress.

It was more of the same after the Safety Car restart for Oliver Bearman’s stricken Haas with the Alpine driver P7 and Verstappen less than a second behind in eighth.

And still he sat.

“Yeah, that Alpine is fast as well,” said Verstappen.

GP replied: “I think you’ve got 2 or 3 tenths on him but I appreciate it’s difficult to overtake.”

Verstappen said of that: “Easy to say mate when you’re on the pit wall.”

Verstappen did at one point make a move on the French when he used all his battery to pass Gasly, only for the Aline – with better battery output, to breeze back past him on the start-finish straight.

Verstappen gave Gasly a wave.

GP told his driver: “At least we know it is possible, we can think about stat here”.

The two ended the grand prix with Gasly ahead of Verstappen in seventh, by 0.337s.

More on Max Verstappen v Pierre Gasly

F1 data exposes why Max Verstappen’s Japanese GP charge stalled

Laurent Mekies plays down Max Verstappen exit talk amid Red Bull struggles

Verstappen said of the tussle: “You just can’t pass. Well you can pass, but then you have no battery the next straight.

“So I tried one time just to have a look, so I passed him into the final chicane, but then yeah, you have no battery the next straight.

“So I was like, ‘see you later.'”

Up against Gasly’s Mercedes-powered Alpine, Verstappen admitted the battery was the biggest factor in their battle.

You can pass but then you have no battery the next straight. I tried one time just to have a look, so I passed it into the final chicane. Then, yeah, you have no battery

“I think our deployment is good, that’s also not our biggest problem to us.

“I guess correlation and a few things, calibration, we can be better actually, in terms of power, is not our worst.

“Worst thing for sure, we’re not Mercedes. They’re super strong.

“We have a lot more work to do, definitely, a lot more to do in the car current.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: F1 ‘mushroom boost’ fears realised as Oliver Bearman suffers 50G Suzuka crash