Max Verstappen example raised to encourage title-less Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has been reminded that Max Verstappen was forced to be patient before he won a World Championship as the Ferrari driver’s hunt goes on.

While Verstappen has walked to two of his last three title wins, his early career was one of being made to settle.

Like Red Bull are now, Mercedes were the dominant force in the late 2010s but Leclerc has been reminded that Verstappen stayed patient during that period.

Max Verstappen patience an example for Charles Leclerc

Verstappen was racing for four seasons before he had his first real championship fight in 2021 and Leclerc has at least had a taste at the start of 2022.

The Ferrari’s driver contract expires at the end of the upcoming season but he has been reminded that patience is sometimes a virtue.

“I don’t think he is better off anywhere else. Fred Vasseur is there now, his first full year. Vasseur’s changes will not come within a year either, it also takes time. He is a person I admire in that regard.” look forward to. So just give it time,” Red Bull simulator driver Rudy van Buren told RacingNews365.

“As Leclerc, I wouldn’t know where he should go now. That the bad luck has to stop at some point and that they have to do strategic things every now and then, yes, it is clear. In his case it is of course very difficult, but we have to wait and see. at the moment. Look, Max also had a Red Bull for several years with which he could occasionally win a race and now we are at two of these seasons,” Van Buren refers to Verstappen’s dominance in 2022 and 2023.

“It’s Formula 1, it can happen suddenly like a snap of the fingers and then you also have to have a team around you that you know well. And I think he is in that at the moment at Ferrari.”

There were suggestions late last year that Leclerc had already extended his stay with Ferrari and he has always suggested his future remains in Maranello.

“I have always been dreaming of being a Formula 1 driver, and even more so with Ferrari,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a family feeling now, it’s been so many years I have been within the team, whether it is as an actual race driver for Ferrari or at the Ferrari Driver Academy in the years before.

“It’s been many years together and I want to finish the mission with a World Championship.”

