Max Verstappen could reportedly walk away from Red Bull and join Mercedes should an exit clause in his contract be utilised.

The idea of the Dutchman leaving the Milton Keynes side right now seems fanciful given his and the team’s dominance over the grid but it has now been reported that the option to do is at least there.

Max Verstappen Red Bull exit clause revealed

According to F1-Insider, the 26-year-old would be free to walk away if another key Red Bill figure, Helmut Marko, calls it quits.

They claim that an exit clause exists in the Dutchman’s Red Bull contract, which runs until 2028, that makes it possible for Verstappen to immediately leave should Marko quit, a scenario that could become more likely in the last few weeks following the investigation into Christian Horner.

F1-Insider asked Marko about this and he said: “The internal investigations have been completed. I won’t say anything more about it. As far as I’m concerned: I won’t stand in Max’s way [should he decide to leave].”

F1-Insider also asked Gerhard Berger, a close friend of Marko, who said that: “As of now: Horner stays, Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey quit and Max goes to Mercedes.”

Red Bull reaching crisis point in Christian Horner saga

Tension is bubbling under the surface at Red Bull with a clear divide opening up within the Red Bull organisation.

One man who certainly does not support the Red Bull team principal is Max Verstappen’s father Jos. The former F1 driver said the team would “explode” if Horner remained in his post.

“There is tension here while he remains in position,” Verstappen Sr told Mail Sport. “The team is in danger of being torn apart.

“It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Earlier on Monday, reports incorrectly claimed Jos had been banned from Red Bull’s hospitality in the paddock for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but his upcoming absence was later explained by his participation in the Rallye de Hannut.