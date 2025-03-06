After being spotted recently testing Aston Martin GT machinery, Max Verstappen has announced a major expansion of his racing team.

That will see Verstappen.com Racing and Aston Martin machinery combine in a new GTWC Endurance push, with Chris Lulham making the transition from sim to real-world racing as Verstappen looks ahead to an “exciting year” to come.

Max Verstappen expands racing team for 2025

Verstappen has established himself as one of the all-time F1 greats after a run of four straight World Championship wins, as he bids to make that five in a row in F1 2025.

But, Verstappen’s racing ties stretch far beyond Formula 1. As well as being an avid sim racer with Team Redline, Verstappen also has his own racing team, and this year, there will be an exciting expansion to his squad.

Verstappen was recently spotted testing Aston Martin GT3 machinery at Circuit Paul Ricard, formerly home of the French Grand Prix, and the Dutchman has now announced a first-ever move into the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup for his team.

Verstappen.com Racing will support the 2 Seas Motorsport team in an alliance which sees Team Redline virtual racer Chris Lulham hit the real racing track, alongside Thierry Vermeulen, who both will share an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo with Brit Harry King, who completes the line-up.

Lulham meanwhile will also tackle the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, partnering Vermeulen who goes into his third season. They will appear with Emil Frey Racing and man the Ferrari 296 GT3.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Verstappen wrote: “Very proud to kick off this next chapter with Verstappen.com Racing with @chrislulham20 stepping up from @teamredlinesim to race GT World Challenge Sprint and Endurance alongside @v__thierry, who will also compete in DTM for Verstappen.com Racing. Exciting year ahead!”

In a statement, Verstappen added: “It has always been my dream to support young drivers and for a while now, I have been trying to create the possibility of a sim driver to progress to real world racing.

“With Chris Lulham, now being promoted from Team Redline sim racing to our GT3 Sprint and Endurance Racing, teaming up with Thierry Vermeulen, who has been competing for Verstappen.com Racing for a few years now, we take it to the next step.

“We go racing all together, partnering with professional support teams in challenging championships.

“Of course, there is still a lot to learn to maximise our performance with the cars and drivers. The goal is to be competitive and fight in the top of the field.

“It is great that we now make it happen for a sim racer to take it up against established racing drivers. I am very excited for the year ahead!”

