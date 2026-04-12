Max Verstappen has admitted that he has to “convince himself again” every day to stay motivated in light of a frustrating start to the F1 2026 season.

Verstappen has made no secret of his dislike of the new regulations for F1 2026, memorably likening the new-look Formula 1 to “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing in February.

Max Verstappen struggling for motivation in F1 2026 season

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The four-time world champion, who will participate in the Nurburgring 24 hours next month in the latest step in his burgeoning endurance career, warned recently that his unhappiness with the rules could force him to consider his future in the sport.

The Red Bull driver has suffered a frustrating start to the new season, scoring just 12 points across the opening three races in Australia, China, and Japan.

He already trails Mercedes driver and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 60 points in the F1 2026 standings.

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Verstappen suffered a new blow earlier this week when it was announced that his long-serving race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, is to join McLaren ‘no later’ than the 2028 season.

The Dutchman had previously warned that he would retire if he were ever to split from Lambiase, who has worked with Verstappen since his Red Bull debut in 2016.

However, Verstappen’s father Jos claimed earlier this week that the Red Bull driver will “just carry on” after Lambiase’s exit, having revealed that the Verstappen camp had encouraged the engineer to take up a “huge opportunity” with McLaren.

Speaking before Lambiase’s departure was announced, Verstappen confessed that he is having to convince himself “every day” to keep his motivation high.

Asked how difficult it is to stay motivated in 2026, he replied: “It’s a valid question.

“Every day I wake up, I convince myself again. Many times.”

He went on to insist that his lack of motivation is not related to life at Red Bull, insisting the team continues to “give everything” to provide him with the best chance of success.

Verstappen said: “I enjoy working with everyone, for sure.

“Everyone is also trying their best, but it’s a lot of stuff together that at the moment is just not as nice for me.

“But that has nothing to do with the people in the team because I know they work very hard and they give everything to give me basically the best opportunity.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com last week, one of Verstappen’s most senior pit crew members, Ole Schack, is also set to leave Red Bull in the coming months.

Schack has attended every single race in the history of Red Bull Racing with the Dane’s stint with the Milton Keynes outfit stretching back to when the team competed as Jaguar prior to 2005.

Jon Caller, Verstappen’s number one mechanic, is also understood to have tendered his resignation.

Caller’s decision to leave comes after his brother Matt left Red Bull for the new-look Audi F1 team over the winter.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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