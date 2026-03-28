Max Verstappen has raised the prospect of considering his Formula 1 future, admitting he has to think about “life here” in the paddock due to the sport’s new regulation set.

After qualifying 11th at Suzuka, the four-time World Champion admitted he had moved beyond the point of frustration with Formula 1’s new cars, and hinted that a decision around his future may lie with how the sport moves forward in 2027.

Max Verstappen to ‘figure out’ Formula 1 future over 2026 regulations

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The Red Bull driver has long been open in his feelings regarding the new ruleset, which implemented a roughly 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power this season, alongside all-new chassis regulations.

He had discussed the pitfalls of such a change as far back as 2023, with the power unit formula increasing the need to increase lift-and-coast, potentially downshifting on straights due to engine clipping and removing some of Formula 1’s challenge as a result.

Verstappen has also long been candid in expressing that he does not intend to stay in Formula 1 into his 40s, due to his ambitions to race in GT3 and take on blue riband events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans while still at a competitive age.

While the new regulations have so far markedly increased the number of on-track overtakes during races, notably due to how drivers choose to deploy their battery power, Verstappen has remained a critic due to the overall reduction in the requirement for all-out attack behind the wheel.

Expressing his hope that Red Bull could “fix a few things hopefully in the coming weeks [and] months”, with his team currently off the pace set by Mercedes and Ferrari, Verstappen went further in saying he has things to “figure out” on a personal level.

“I’m not even frustrated anymore,” he said after qualifying. “I’m beyond that – I don’t know the right word in English for it. I don’t know what to make of it, to be honest.

“I don’t get upset about it. I don’t get disappointed or frustrated by it anymore with what’s going on.

“You know how I think about stuff, I don’t need to mention it again. So yeah, a lot of stuff obviously for me, personally, to figure out.”

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Pressed on what he needs to think about, Verstappen added “life here” and confirmed it was due to the current set of car regulations.

While making sure to clarify that his feelings do not stem from within the team at Red Bull, highlighting the work done by everyone around him to produce the best car possible, he was asked about potential changes to the regulations moving forward.

Should there be rule tweaks for 2027, Verstappen confirmed he would be keeping an eye on anything that may be decided, while acknowledging the element of teams looking out for their own interests when deciding any rule changes.

However, his main hope would be to add to his enjoyment behind the wheel.

“It depends what they decide for next year,” he said.

“I think this year, they’re trying their best, but it’s also political, right? Which I fully understand [with] other manufacturers; rightly so. I’m not bitter about that or anything.

“It’s also not about me being in a position that I am in terms of P7 to, what, P12? I just hope that it will be just a little bit more fun to drive, as you know.

“But of course, for this year, it will be like tiny little changes that don’t really make a big difference. I just hope that the changes are big enough for the next year.”

Carlos Sainz, in his capacity as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, confirmed talks had taken place with the FIA over what the drivers would like to see change on track, and said the governing body “seem to be pushing (and) have a plan in mind”, which he hopes is not diluted by teams’ interests.

Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull runs until the end of the 2028 season, though he is understood to have a performance-related option in his deal which may enable him to depart the team before that.

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