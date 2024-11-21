Max Verstappen said his sick note outburst on the F1 75 launch event was merely a joke that everyone took as serious.

Formula 1 has announced an unprecedented launch event for the F1 2025 season, which will mark Formula 1’s 75 anniversary, where all 10 teams will unveil their liveries under one roof at the 02 on 18 February. Tickets for the event sold out in less than an hour.

Max Verstappen was just joking with ‘hope I’m sick’ comment

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Verstappen, who could confirm his status as a four-time World Champion this weekend in Las Vegas, was streaming as he played Call of Duty when the event was mentioned. “What is F1 75? What are you talking about?” he asked.

Told it was a group livery reveal for next year, the Dutchman groaned before saying: “I don’t watch any F1…

“I hope I’m sick that week.”

Verstappen was asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, about that comment ahead of the Las Vegas race weekend, where he stressed that people took it “too serious”.

Put to him that he’s not a fan of the F1 75 launch event, Verstappen replied: “No, I was joking on the stream, and then people always, yeah, take it too serious.

“I think it’s great for Formula 1 that all the cars are there, you know, with the liveries and it gets all announced. We [Red Bull] are there as well.

“So for me, no, I made a joke that I was hoping that I was sick, and everyone thinks that I mean that is the case. No.

“For me, yeah, let’s see how it goes. It’s never been done before.”

Speaking in a press conference, Lando Norris, whose title hopes were likely ended by Verstappen in Brazil, joked that he may follow Verstappen’s sick note approach to the F1 75 launch.

He said: “I mean, if I get told to be there, I guess I’ll be there. I might see where Max is going on holiday and join him. We might end up having the same illness or something!”

On a more serious note, Norris said he would much prefer not to attend, but knows it is his job to.

“But I don’t know, I think it will still be, it’s a cool event,” he continued. “I’m happy for F1, you know.

“I think it sold out extremely quickly. It’s cool for a lot of fans. It’s a big thing for Formula 1. So I don’t know, I don’t know how it’s going to be done. I don’t know the layout of events, but I’d rather be at home and relaxing and preparing for the season, that’s my side.

“I don’t like these types of things. I’m not a public person. I like to relax and do my things, but it’s also our job. So in the end of the day, we can’t complain.”

Norris must outscore Verstappen by at least three points in Las Vegas to stop the Red Bull driver from securing his fourth successive World Championship.

