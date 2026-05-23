Max Verstappen believes Formula 1 has taken a major step in the right direction with planned engine changes — and the move could play a key role in keeping him on the grid beyond 2026.

And it could be the deciding factor in keeping the four-time world champion on the Formula 1 grid, at least until the end of his Red Bull contract in two years.

Max Verstappen praises F1 engine changes

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Formula 1’s move towards electrical power with the new 2026 power unit regulations was met with criticism from many of the drivers, with Verstappen leading the charge as he called it “anti-racing”, “Mario Kart”, and “Formula E on steroids”.

More to his point, he said the cars were just not fun to drive.

For a driver who has already made it clear that he would not be racing in Formula 1 into his 40s, it raised huge questions about Verstappen’s future in the sport.

Although he still has two further years to run on his long-term contract, Verstappen is in a position where, if he wanted to, he could walk away.

The Dutchman is already delving into other series and was on course for the victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours before his Verstappen.com GT3 entry suffered a driveshaft failure.

Formula 1, though, may have just swung the odds back in its favour.

Although the FIA and F1 bosses have gone some way towards addressing the battery harvesting and super clipping complaints from the drivers, next season hardware changes will rebalance the electrical energy ratio against the internal combustion in a 40/60 split that leans towards the latter.

Verstappen is liking the sound of that.

“It’s definitely heading in a very positive direction,” the four-time world champion said during the drivers’ media day in Canada.

“It was the minimum I was hoping for, and I think it’s really nice that that’s what they want to do. That’s definitely also what I think the sport needs.”

Asked if it increases the likelihood of him staying in 2027, he replied: “Yeah, definitely. I just want a good product in Formula 1, and that will, for sure, improve the product.”

For Verstappen, it is all about the regulations and whether or not he enjoys racing the cars.

It’s not about the wins or the world titles – he’s got those. It’s about having fun out on track.

“It was also just depending on the future rules, right?” he insisted.

“What I said before, with the changes, hopefully that will happen next year, that will already help a lot, because I’ve always said it doesn’t matter if I have a good car or not, it’s just the product — and I think the product will improve like that.

“So naturally I think then the enjoyment will go up as well.”

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Pressed on whether he would definitely race in F1 next year, he replied: “Like I said before, I, it will make the product better, so that means that I’m happier, and that’s what I want, you know, to be able to continue and perform.

“I’m not, yes or no, it doesn’t matter.

“I mean, for me, I’m happy where I’m at. I see the team really progressing, and that’s also very exciting to see.

“And for me, I always wanted to continue anyway, but I always wanted to see change, and I think the change that’s coming now is definitely very, very positive, or at least I would say almost back to normal, so that’s good.”

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