Max Verstappen brushed off the Christian Horner investigation and the team boss’ spat with Jos Verstappen as “minor disturbances”, though is “confident” a truce can be reached.

Despite a dominant start to the F1 2024 campaign, Red Bull personnel were more commonly facing questions related to an internal investigation launched by parent company Red Bull GmbH into the behaviour of team principal Horner following allegations from an employee, a case which was dismissed.

Max Verstappen not impacted by Red Bull disturbances

Max’s father Jos called for the exit of Horner during the peak of the tensions, which flared up again recently after Jos pulled out of a Legends Parade in Austria, where Formula 1 had been on the scene for the Austrian Grand Prix and Jos having been set to drive Sebastian Vettel’s 2012 title-winning RB8.

Jos said he had heard that Horner had “done everything to not let me drive” and block any filming, stating that he was “completely finished” with the Red Bull team boss.

Max Verstappen, as he chases his fourth World Championship on the trot with Red Bull, is “confident” that this spat can be moved on from, but either way, stressed that it does not impact his ability to perform.

“With the way I grew up, these kind of things won’t unsettle me,” Verstappen told the Daily Mail, a reference to the fact his parents got divorced when he was nine years old.

“For me these are quite minor disturbances. I know how to focus on the race and how to get the best performance out of myself, even with what might be going on in the background.

“That said, it’s always nice to have a fully friendly environment. Everyone was talking about it [the Horner investigation] at the beginning of the year but it definitely improved a lot up until this point.

“Then came the last race. I’m confident even that will be sorted out. Sometimes you need to give it a bit of time and not get too emotional about it.”

Can Red Bull and Max Verstappen return to winning ways?

The Red Bull unrest led to intense speculation over Max’s Red Bull future earlier in the year, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff making his desire to sign the Dutchman clear.

Max would claim performance and working relationships within the team are the factors he considers when it comes to his F1 future.

“I always look at it from a performance side of things,” said Max, “as well as at the people around me and the working relationship I have with them.

“It’s a whole team effort. It’s very important for us to try to keep that group together. For the moment that is the case.”

Red Bull’s dominance of F1’s ground effect era has slowed in F1 2024, Verstappen having won only three of the last seven races after starting the season with four wins out of five.

And with Mercedes having claimed back-to-back wins, courtesy of George Russell in Austria and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, Wolff dropped a Max-shaped joke when asked by media including PlanetF1.com if this upturn in form would increase interest in the vacant Mercedes F1 2025 seat, as Hamilton prepares to depart for Ferrari.

Wolff wryly smiled, pointing in the direction of Red Bull’s hospitality unit, and said: “I don’t know, he [Max] had lots of opportunity to look at the car in the race!”

