Max Verstappen claims life in the Formula 1 paddock is “less stressful” without Christian Horner’s presence, but says rumours of the Briton’s return are “not my problem or concern”.

Horner left Red Bull shortly after the 2025 British Grand Prix, when he was dropped by Red Bull as both team principal and CEO.

Max Verstappen says Formula 1 is less stressful without Christian Horner

The Briton, who played an integral role in transforming an energy drinks F1 team into championship winners, formally severed his remaining ties with the wider Red Bull Group a few months later in a staggering £100 million compensation package.

His departure concluded a few acrimonious years at Red Bull, during which Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen said the team would “explode” if Horner remained in his position after the team boss was investigated for inappropriate behaviour towards a colleague. He was twice cleared, firstly in an internal investigation and then in a second with the complainant’s appeal dismissed.

However, it also brought an end to one of Formula 1’s most volatile team boss rivalries – Horner versus Toto Wolff.

Ignited by a ferocious F1 2021 title fight in which Verstappen went wheel-to-wheel against Lewis Hamilton, the two traded barbs and blatant insults, with both accusing the other of taking personal jabs.

The fallout continued in the ground-effect aerodynamic era when Horner told Wolff that “if you’ve got a problem, then change your f**king car”, while the two also clashed over the proposed F1 2026 engine regulations.

Verstappen, despite winning all four of his world titles during Horner’s tenure, claims the paddock is a lot less “spicy”, in a good way, without his former boss.

“To be honest, I like to see that people get on,” he told the Press Association. “It is not nice when you constantly have tension between people.

“Of course, from the outside, people like it, but honestly between the teams, it is better when you have just a friendly relationship.

“It is not as spicy, but I obviously quite like how things are going at the moment, with everyone’s behaviour, let’s put it like that.

“It is less stressful. We are all leading a stressful life and, when you can take a bit of stress out of it at times, it is good.”

Horner, though, is interested in making a comeback, having said last year that he has “unfinished business” in the sport.

The 52-year-old has been linked to several teams, most recently Ferrari, although the Scuderia made it clear that it has faith in Fred Vasseur’s leadership, albeit without explicitly stating that the Frenchman will remain in post beyond the current season.

Verstappen says he has no idea about Horner’s prospective plans.

“He has shown he did a good job. Of course, people spread a lot of rumours, and I don’t know how much of that is true,” he said.

“I don’t want to sound rude, but it is also not my problem or concern.

“He wants to come back, and if there is a good opportunity, I am sure he will do it, but I don’t know where that is going to be.”

However, earlier this year Wolff warned Horner that there will be “repercussions” if he does make a comeback.

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“He has broken quite a lot of glass, and these things have repercussions in our microcosm,” the Mercedes team boss told the Press Association. “When you say things… but that is what he has done all his life, and that is what he knows best.

“I am in two minds about it. The sport is missing personalities. And his personality was clearly very controversial, and that is good for the sport.

“I said to Fred Vasseur that it needs the good, the bad, and the ugly. And it is now only the good and the ugly left. The bad is gone.

“Would I consider that he could ever be an ally or someone that shares objectives? I don’t think so.

“But even when I had the biggest frustration, and anger with him, you need to remind yourself that even your worst enemy has a best friend, so there must be some goodness.”

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