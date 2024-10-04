F1 steward Johnny Herbert has revealed how Max Verstappen got “really worked up” in his visit to the stewards’ room before being punished by the FIA for swearing at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen was sanctioned for swearing in a press conference on the eve of the Singapore GP, with the FIA ordering the reigning three-time World Champion to “undertake some work of public interest.”

F1 steward addresses Max Verstappen’s ‘rebellious streak’ after FIA swearing row

The action against Verstappen came just days after Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, called for a clampdown on drivers using foul language, insisting that “we have to differentiate between our sport and rap music.”

Verstappen went on to stage a form of protest against the FIA, being noticeably unforthcoming in press conferences for the remainder of the weekend – and even holding an impromptu media gathering in the paddock after qualifying once the formal FIA session had ended.

The Red Bull driver’s stance was applauded by his fellow competitors, including Mercedes driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who advised Verstappen to refuse to serve his punishment.

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver, added that the decision to penalise Verstappen was “pretty unfair” and that he didn’t “agree with any of it.”

Don’t make Max Verstappen angry…

Verstappen’s protest even spread across the world of motorsport, with eight-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier limiting his engagement with the media at last weekend’s Rally Chile having been hit with a suspended €30,000 fine for comments made at the previous round in Greece.

Explaining his stance in Chile, Ogier said that drivers “have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths” and referenced Verstappen’s protest in Singapore, adding: “It is not only in rally at the moment.”

Former F1 driver Herbert was on the panel of stewards who decided Verstappen’s punishment and has defended the move to sanction the World Champion, insisting a press conference “is not the place” for foul language.

And he has revealed how Verstappen became “really worked up” during his visit to the stewards’ room.

“The press conferences are beamed around the world,” he told CasinoHawks. “There is more swearing than there ever has been. A press conference is not the place for it.

“Some journalists have said the sport is trying to make robots out of the drivers. That’s not the case. You are just asking them not to swear which I think is the right thing. Most drivers don’t swear.

“We had a good open chat with Max for about 20 minutes, half an hour, in what was a difficult situation.

“You could see in his face he was really worked up about it.

“But when he left, he appeared to be mollified about the process and why it’s there. He did not blame us as stewards.

“As stewards we have a range of tools to punish drivers. We are there to implement the rules and make a decision together.

“We could have fined him, but we felt it would be more beneficial to get him to do something socially responsible. It is up to Max and the FIA what that is.

“It all blew up afterwards because he went to the press conference and gave one-word answers then held his own impromptu press conference outside in the paddock.

“That showed Max’s rebellious streak. I love that side of him, it is what makes Max Max, his honest and outspoken character, but there is a time and a place.

“Personally, I think there is too much swearing. I don’t want my five-year-old grandchild listening to that sort of language.”

Herbert hopes a similar situation is avoided when the F1 2024 season resumes at the United States Grand Prix later this month, stressing that the drivers must “work together” with the FIA to find an even ground.

And he revealed that one unnamed F1 star spoke out against drivers using foul language in Singapore.

He added: “I hope that if Max swears in a press conference at the US Grand Prix, common sense prevails.

“There has to be an understanding that both sides need to work together.

“I know the FIA president is unhappy with foul language. There is an understanding among drivers that swearing at a press conference is not right. It is just something that built up from the president’s initial ‘rappers’ comment, which some found offensive to then Max being dragged before the stewards in Singapore.

“We had a meeting with the drivers afterwards when at least one, who I won’t name, made clear that in his opinion, swearing was not acceptable.

“There are many youngsters around the world who love the sport and worship the drivers. Drivers have to understand that they are role models.

“We made the decision that there was a case to answer if you like. It is between Max and the FIA to agree what the sanction should be and what it would be.

“That part is out of our control.”

