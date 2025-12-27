Max Verstappen reveals what he wants from an F1 teammate

Max Verstappen opened up on the traits which he likes to see in a Formula 1 teammate.

While Verstappen argues that he and his teammate do not need to be “good friends” outside of the track, he wants a teammate who he can get on with in the paddock, has a “good understanding” with, and one who will be fully open with information to help bring the team forward.

Max Verstappen sets out F1 teammate wish list

Being a teammate to four-time World Champion Verstappen is no easy task.

Widely regarded as one of the best drivers Formula 1 has seen, and a driver described as F1’s “gold standard” by George Russell, various drivers have struggled with the challenge of partnering Verstappen at Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly lasted half the 2019 season, and Alex Albon until the end of 2020, both drivers struggling to shine at Red Bull alongside Verstappen.

Sergio Perez managed five grand prix wins in four seasons, but a fresh collapse in form come 2024 saw him make an early exit at the end of that season.

His replacement Liam Lawson was given two races before being demoted back to Racing Bulls. Yuki Tsunoda also struggled, and was moved to test and reserve driver at the end of 2025.

So, from Verstappen’s side of the equation, “what you want from a teammate?” He answered his own question.

“Good in also developing the car with the team. Good understanding between the drivers. Friendly, funny, open-minded, not hiding things throughout the weekend between the two drivers.

“So, yeah, in general, just trying to push the team forward. I think that’s the most important.

“If you are good friends off track, that’s a nice bonus but not necessarily needed, as long as you are very professional on track and it benefits the team.”

Next up to the plate will be Isack Hadjar in F1 2026, after an impressive rookie season with Red Bull’s junior F1 team, Racing Bulls.

Hadjar has taken the strategy of accepting that there will be early frustration versus Verstappen, as he attempts to crack the code of that second Red Bull seat.

“If anything, the goal is to accept that I’m going to be slower the first month,” Hadjar told select media including PlanetF1.com in Abu Dhabi.

“I think that, if you go into that mindset, you accept already that it’s going to be very tough… looking at the data and seeing things you can’t achieve yet.

“It’s going to be very frustrating. But if you know, then you’re more prepared.”

What may work in Hadjar’s favour is the new chassis and engine regulations for F1 2026, which will serve as a complete reset for the sport.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

