Max Verstappen believes Fernando Alonso is in a different position when it comes to walking away from Formula 1, arguing the Spaniard has already enjoyed a complete career while he still has many years ahead of him.

Verstappen, at 28, still has many more years on the grid if he so wishes.

Max Verstappen on Fernando Alonso’s Formula 1 future

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Throughout this season, there’s been talk about Formula 1 losing two of its four world champions as Alonso and Verstappen weigh up their options.

Neither driver is enjoying the new regulations, with the power unit’s combustion-to-battery power split forcing them to super clip and harvest battery power.

While Alonso says “no talent is needed”, Verstappen complained that the new rules are “anti-racing” and dubbed it “Formula E on steroids”.

Alonso told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Hungary that it is the rules, more than whether Aston Martin’s highly anticipated B-Spec AMR26 closes the gap to the front of the field, that will determine his future.

Asked if his future on the grid was dependent on the second iteration of the AMR26, the 45-year-old explained: “Nothing, because my decision is not about the performance of this year.

“This year we started on the wrong foot, and I cannot base my decision for next year on a performance that is not realistic.

“I think my decision for next year is more about the rules.

“Driving these cars in places like Spa or Silverstone [at the] last race is not what I’m dreaming of for my future. So we’ll see.”

For Verstappen, though, the situation is a bit different.

While he too has been vocal in his criticism of the regulations, at 28 years of age, he could continue for years to come.

Asked about Alonso’s statement about the rules deciding his future, Verstappen said: “I fully agree with him. It is not what you want.

“Of course, Fernando is 45 so it’s probably easier for him to say ‘I quit’ because he has already done, basically his career. I would love to see Fernando race until he’s 60, but I don’t think that’s realistic in Formula 1.

“As a real racer, it’s tough and especially, of course, when you’re not enjoying the regulations, you’re not competitive at the moment, it’s a tough one.

“Because Fernando, of course, doesn’t deserve to be P21. Fernando deserves to be in the top five, minimum.

“I’m of course 28, so it’s a little bit different. I can easily stop, it’s not a problem, but I love racing. And I’m just trying to deal with what we have, even though what we have at the moment is not what I like.”

While for Alonso, his choices are said to be Aston Martin or hanging up his F1 helmet, multiple sources have told PlanetF1.com that Verstappen is nearing the end of lengthy negotiations with McLaren about a potential switch.

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The Dutchman, however, reiterated in Budapest that Red Bull is his “second” family.

“I am feeling good from my side. What I’m saying that there is nothing to say is because there’s nothing going on,” he said.

“So for me, I’m just focused on trying to get the most out of the car. And like what I was explaining before, that’s already complicated enough to deal with. And yeah, that’s what I’m just doing.

“I mean, this team is like a second family to me.”

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