The Austrian Grand Prix race weekend is up and running, as we take a fast-paced look at the latest F1 news headlines.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso look set for prominent roles in the latest F1 ‘silly season’. Carlos Sainz meanwhile, amid speculating linking him with Audi, has made a clear request to his management. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso hold the keys

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With driver rumours swirling throughout the F1 paddock, PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher has done some digging to work out the state of play up and down the pit lane.

It would appear that Verstappen and Alonso are the keys to a domino effect across several teams.

Read more – Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso hold the keys to F1’s biggest driver market shake-up

Carlos Sainz calls pause on driver market role

Also involved in the latest rumours is Williams driver Sainz.

PlanetF1.com revealed at the recent Barcelona Grand Prix that Sainz has identified the Audi F1 team as a potential destination for 2027.

However, Sainz wants to focus on the Williams rebuild right now, not the driver market, and has instructed his representatives accordingly.

Read more – Carlos Sainz submits new request as Audi F1 rumours enter overdrive

Key Red Bull figure on the move?

Indeed, it is not only drivers who are subject to transfer rumours. It has been rumoured that Red Bull stalwart, Paul Monaghan, could be on his way out of Milton Keynes.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies was quizzed on the rumours, with one team emerging as an apparent future destination for Monaghan.

Read more – Laurent Mekies responds as Red Bull figure linked with surprise exit

Key Mercedes W17 change as FIA takes action

The FIA issued a new technical document ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, as the governing body looks to shut down increasingly elaborate diffuser designs.

The matter is said to have been brought to the FIA’s attention by way of a design query from Ferrari, which involved the Mercedes W17 diffuser design.

Read more – Key Mercedes W17 change as FIA takes action over Ferrari query

Kimi Antonelli sends early Austrian GP statement

Of the leading teams, Red Bull brought the biggest upgrade package to Austria by way of a seven-part development.

But, it was Mercedes’ championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, who set the pace on Friday.

Cadillac, who brought the most upgrades of any team with 10 performance changes, encountered issues.

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Read more – Austrian GP: Antonelli tops FP2 as McLaren in the mix; both Cadillacs run into problems