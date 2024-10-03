Fernando Alonso says F1 drivers must “behave properly” in the public eye after Max Verstappen’s swearing row with the FIA at the Singapore Grand Prix.

It comes after Verstappen‘s 2021 title rival and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton urged the Red Bull man to “act like a World Champion” earlier in the F1 2024 season.

Fernando Alonso weighs in on Max Verstappen FIA swearing row

Verstappen was sanctioned for swearing in a press conference on the eve of last month’s Singapore GP, with the three-time World Champion ordered to “undertake some work of public interest.”

The action against Verstappen came just days after Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, called for a clampdown on drivers using foul language, insisting “we have to differentiate between our sport and rap music.”

Verstappen responded to his punishment by being noticeably unforthcoming in press conferences for the remainder of the Singapore GP weekend – even holding an impromptu media gathering in the paddock once the formal FIA session had ended after qualifying.

The Dutchman’s behaviour earned the support of his competitors, including Hamilton, who advised Verstappen to ignore the penalty.

Verstappen’s protest even spread to other categories of motorsport, with eight-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier keeping his answers short and sweet at last weekend’s Rally Chile after being hit with a suspended €30,000 fine for comments made at the previous event in Greece.

Explaining his stance in Chile, Ogier said that drivers “have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths” and referenced Verstappen’s protest in Singapore, adding: “It is not only in rally at the moment.”

The FIA’s hardline response to Verstappen’s conduct has reopened the debate over whether elite athletes should be held up as role models, with the Red Bull driver revealing that his fellow F1 drivers were “almost laughing” at his punishment in Singapore.

However, Aston Martin driver and two-time World Champion Alonso has stressed the importance of drivers behaving “properly” in front of the public.

Appearing at a sponsor event in India, he said: “I’ve met a lot of fans around the world who follow Formula 1 and they always tell you that you are their inspiration.

“This kind of thing reminds us that there are a lot of people watching us.

“When you are a driver, you have to behave properly. Then the fans can give you a lot of love, a lot of motivation, but also a lot of responsibility for what they expect from you.

“You have to be prepared to be a role model when you want to be – and when you don’t too.

“When you want to say something that is not correct, you have to control yourself and be politically correct.

“When you’re on that day when you don’t want to train or prepare for the next grand prix, you have to do it because it’s your responsibility to your fans and the people believe in you.”

Alonso’s comments come after Hamilton reminded Verstappen to “act like a World Champion” in the aftermath of this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix, where Verstappen lost his temper during a challenging race for Red Bull.

Verstappen was heard criticising his RB20 car and the team’s strategy over team radio in Budapest before colliding with Hamilton in the closing laps, later telling his critics to “f**k off” during his post-race media duties.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the following race in Belgium, Hamilton explained the scrutiny on leading F1 drivers to conduct themselves in a correct manner.

He said: “You have to be a team leader, a team member.

“Maybe not such a team leader, but just always remember you’re a team-mate with lots of people and you have to act like a World Champion.”

Asked to explain what acting like a World Champion entails, he laughed: “That’s a good question! Not like it was last weekend.”

