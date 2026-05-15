If Max Verstappen walks away from Red Bull, Guenther Steiner believes only three destinations make sense — but whether any team is willing to sacrifice a current driver is another matter.

The former Haas team principal says the three options are Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.

Guenther Steiner says Max Verstappen has three F1 options beyond Red Bull

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Back in 2022, just months after winning his debut world title with Red Bull, Verstappen signed the longest single driver contract ever in Formula 1.

He agreed a bumper five-year deal with the Milton Keynes squad, committing his future to Red Bull through to the end of 2028 despite still having two seasons remaining on his previous deal.

That, though, has done little to silence rumours that he is considering his options.

Those rumours began in 2024 when Toto Wolff publicly courted the driver as Mercedes sought a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who was off to Ferrari. That not only coincided with then-Red Bull team boss Christian Horner’s off-track controversy, but also Red Bull’s grip on P1 had also weakened.

Although Verstappen still managed to win that year’s world title, his fourth on the trot, McLaren came to the fore in the Constructors’ Championship and a year later ended the Dutchman’s reign as the Woking team secured the double with Lando Norris P1 in the Drivers’ standings.

Verstappen remained committed to Red Bull, telling Sky Deutschland last October: “The Red Bull family is truly fantastic. I’ve also said many times that I want to drive here for my entire career. That opportunity is still there.”

However, the rumours persist.

The 28-year-old is being linked to Mercedes, McLaren and even Ferrari. Former F1 driver David Coulthard claims the latter would be the “better fit”, as all Verstappen would have to do is show up, win races, and “then head home” to his family.

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But according to former F1 team boss Steiner, the big question isn’t which of the three teams Verstappen would like to join, it’s which of the three – if any – would drop one of its existing drivers to make room for him.

“In my opinion, Max can only go to three teams: Ferrari, McLaren, or Mercedes,” the Italian told a betting website.

“But is there anything available at the moment? Maybe not, but would they make something available for Max Verstappen? That is the big question.

“Who is prepared to sacrifice what they’ve got now for Max, because Max is, in my opinion, the champ. He’s the GOAT. He’s not the world champion, obviously, that is Lando, but he is a four-time world champion.”

Steiner is convinced that Verstappen’s success in Formula 1, which includes four world titles, 71 grand prix wins, and 127 podiums, will sway some teams to drop a driver to make room for him – even if the driver is doing well.

“Some teams will think about it,” he continued. “Just look back at when Ferrari let Carlos [Sainz] go, who was doing a good job, because the GOAT Lewis Hamilton came around.

“So, I think something like this needs to happen, but that is the thing Max will be looking for. And I’m pretty sure we don’t have to tell him to do that.

“He will be looking and speaking with these three teams, but I don’t think there is one which is focused on him. He will sound all three of them out and see where he has got the best opportunity to win a fifth world championship.”

Despite Steiner’s claim, already McLaren and Mercedes have ruled out signing Verstappen for next year’s championship.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he “couldn’t be happier with what we have and have no intention of changing anything about it”, while Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has insisted that there are “not any Max discussions” as he too “could not be happier with the two drivers that we have”.

That leaves only Ferrari on the table. However, the Scuderia’s seats are – if Hamilton exercises his option – taken for next season.

Charles Leclerc has a multi-year deal that includes F1 2027, while Hamilton reportedly has an option for a third season in red, one that only he can activate.

Verstappen therefore only has two options for next year, remain with Red Bull or quit Formula 1.

He’s giving serious consideration to the latter.

“That’s what I’m saying,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock.

“Privately I’m very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

He added: “I want to be here to have fun and have a great time and enjoy myself. At the moment that’s not really the case.

“Of course I do enjoy certain aspects. I enjoy working with my team. It’s like a second family. But once I sit in the car it’s not the most enjoyable unfortunately.

“I’m trying. I keep telling myself every day to try and enjoy it. It’s just very hard.”

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