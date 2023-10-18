Max Verstappen leaves the door open to sensational Ferrari move

Max Verstappen has not ruled out a possible move to Ferrari, suggesting he could make the switch once his Red Bull deal runs out.

The Dutchman and newly crowned three-time World Champion is contracted to Red Bull until 2028 but that would put him at just 31 years of age and with presumably plenty of gas left in the tank.

While he has previously hinted at an early retirement, it appears another promotion could be on the cards – a move to Ferrari.

Max Verstappen floats the idea of Ferrari move in the future

The thought of Verstappen leaving Red Bull for Ferrari now seems absurd given the relative performance difference of the two teams but the changing nature of Formula 1 as well as the allure of Ferrari makes it a possibility in the future.

In an interview with Sportweek, Gazzetta dello Sport’s weekly magazine, Verstappen did consider it an option.

“It has an incredible history in this sport and is a great opponent to compete against. When my current contract expires I will be 31 years old and I think I can still do well,” he said.

Even five years in the future, Ferrari would surely be interested in acquiring the services of Verstappen and should chairman John Elkann need something to sweeten the deal, Verstappen has something in mind.

“I would like to keep for my personal collection the three single-seaters with which I was World Champion, but also Michael Schumacher’s F2004,” the Dutchman said.

“It’s a fantastic car, however, I don’t know where to buy it.”

Verstappen was then asked if it was an appeal to Elkann and he replied “Absolutely yes, I hope you read the interview and call me.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: Top 10 most expensive F1 cars ever to be sold at auction

F1 2024 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for next season’s grid?

Verstappen would not be the first Red Bull driver interested in owning that car with Sebastian Vettel admitting he tried to buy one before being priced out.

“This is my favourite car,” Vettel said in 2020

“If you look to our cars, our cars are so much bigger nowadays.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot more downforce, but this car is 160-170kgs lighter than ours, so big difference.”

“There was that one, not that exact one, but the same year up for sale, but it was way too expensive. It’s an incredible car.”

Read next: Alpine announces more superstar investors including NFL’s Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes