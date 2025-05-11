Max Verstappen could be forced to add two extra races to his schedule in his bid to secure a DMSB Nordschleife permit, according to F1 pundit Alex Brundle.

It comes after the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time F1 World Champion recently drove the original Nurburgring circuit in a Ferrari GT3 car under a pseudonym.

Max Verstappen steps up Nurburgring aspirations after secret Ferrari GT3 test

Verstappen went under cover at the Nordschleife earlier this week, driving a Ferrari 296 GT3 car at the legendary venue.

The 27-year-old attempted to keep his identity secret by driving under the name of Franz Hermann, yet images soon emerged from the event to blow Verstappen’s cover with the Red Bull star eventually posting images of himself on site at the Nurburgring.

It emerged after the test that Verstappen, who has spoken openly of his desire to compete in other categories of motor racing over recent years, is planning to apply for a DMSB permit at the Nordschleife.

The licence would allow Verstappen to compete in official Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie events, as well as the famous Nurburgring 24-hour race.

However, Brundle has claimed that Verstappen will be forced to jump through a number of hoops in order to obtain the permit – including competing in two minor races consisting of 14 laps in total.

Writing on Twitter, Brundle revealed that his father, the former F1 driver and Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle, was forced to meet the organisers’ “pretty militant” rules in the past.

He wrote: “If Max Verstappen wants to enter a race in GT3 at the Nurburgring – by the letter of the law he has to do two races of 14 laps total – in a car of power equivalent to a detuned Porsche Cayman. To get an A permit.

“Martin Brundle did a similar thing to race with me a few years back.

“The organisers in my experience are pretty militant about there being no exceptions – so MV in a club spec BMW/Porsche, could be in our future.

“I think that would be cool.”

Put to him by a fan that most would have thought that an FIA superlicence, which is mandatory for drivers to compete in F1, should be enough to trump lower-tier licences, Brundle replied: “You would… but it doesn’t.”

Verstappen has previously spoken of his desire to eventually compete in the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours race alongside his father Jos Verstappen and two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso, the current Aston Martin driver.

In an update earlier this year, however, Verstappen revealed that his father has dropped out of the plans, with he and Alonso searching for a new team-mate.

He said: “It’s in the back of our minds. We know that we want to do it.

“[Jos] is still very good at it [but] he doesn’t want to. He just doesn’t want to do it anymore.

“It’s fine, let’s see what happens. A lot of things can happen.

“There are many great drivers that you can pick from [instead]. I have a lot of friends also who race, so it will be hard to pick one.”

