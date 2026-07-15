Max Verstappen pointed to a Ferrari ADUO update as he put a number on most upgrades seen in the F1 2026 development race.

Verstappen believes that a new upgrade package is proving to be worth “two to three” tenths when bolted onto a car. Ferrari introduced its ADUO engine upgrade in Austria, which potentially delivered truly for the first time at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen sees ‘two to three tenths’ upgrade trend

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

After the first ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] checkpoint and grading, Ferrari moved to upgrade its internal combustion engine ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. The ADUO concept focuses only on ICE power.

Ferrari underwhelmed around the Red Bull Ring, as renewed concerns were raised over the power unit’s electrical deployment. Silverstone was also expected to be a struggle.

But, Charles Leclerc proceeded to win the British Grand Prix, opening his account for the season, and providing Ferrari with its second win of F1 2026.

A leading theory was that Ferrari had struggled with the altitude and heat in Austria, with the visit to Silverstone allowing that upgraded engine to shine through more.

Red Bull, meanwhile, went from contending for Austrian GP victory with Verstappen, to looking in on the British GP P1 battle from the outside.

Following the race, Verstappen was asked whether this served as a reality check for Red Bull, after the RB22 had shone in Austria.

“Yeah, but everyone keeps bringing upgrades,” Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and others.

“I mean, Ferrari had a big performance upgrade [in Austria] with, I think, power related mainly, so it just shifts all the time with whoever brings an upgrade.

“Because I guess most of the upgrades that are brought all the time is two to three tenths, which, of course, is quite big.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

Max Verstappen to McLaren? The [65] million-dollar question

Max Verstappen’s blunt Red Bull message after ‘super dangerous’ Spa warning

Next up is the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend. The iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit sports similarities to Silverstone in its high-speed nature and limited heavy braking zones.

Fernando Alonso has already warned of a “less power than F2” scenario when it comes to energy management at Spa, and Verstappen shares the concern.

“I love Spa, but Spa is going to be another painful one, just because of the energy,” Verstappen warns.

Verstappen, who was born in Hasselt, Belgium, is a three-time winner of the Belgian Grand Prix, most recently in 2023.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Alonso sends ‘less power than F2’ warning on Belgian GP energy tactic